'Don't Like That': Kirk Cousins Says Signature Phrase After Win Over Commanders

By Nathaniel Marrero
Commander Country
 3 days ago

Kirk Cousins first coined the phrase "You like that!" in 2015 with Washington. Now with the Minnesota Vikings, he has brought it back.

When Kirk Cousins first shouted the phrase “You like that!” it became a battle cry for the Washington's fanbase in 2015.

Cousins first muttered the phrase seven years ago on Oct. 25 after he led Washington back from a 24-0 deficit to win 31-30 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The comeback victory was the largest in franchise history.

This time when the phrase echoed throughout the lockers in FedEx Field, Cousins was saying it after the Minnesota Vikings came from behind to defeat the Commanders 20-17 on a last-second field goal.

“You like that!” Cousins said as he broke the team down following their win.

In his first game at Washington as a member of the opposing team, Cousins completed 22 of his 40 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

After connecting with Justin Jefferson for a touchdown on the Vikings’ first drive of the game, Cousins struggled for a large portion of the game. Danny Johnson intercepted Cousins in the end zone at the end of the first half, and Washington’s defensive line accumulated 11 QB hits. Jonathan Allen had four hits, and Montez Sweat hit Cousins three times.

Daron Payne had a sack and four tackles for a loss, and Benjamin St-Juste also had a sack.

With 7:52 remaining, Cousins completed his second touchdown of the game on a 12-yard pass to Dalvin Cook, which tied the game 17-17.

Minnesota went on to make the game-winning field goal with 16 seconds left in the game.

Cousins played the first six seasons of his career with Washington. After being franchise-tagged twice, Cousins signed with Minnesota in the 2018 offseason. Through eight games, the Vikings are 7-1 and second in the NFC.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Commanders.

Heinicke completed 15 of his 28 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The interception proved to be costly, as it led to the game-tying touchdown for Minnesota in the fourth quarter.

Washington goes on the road to face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m.

Commander Country

Washington, DC
