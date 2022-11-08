Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Chicago Bears Best Play So Far In 2022
Darnell Mooney's highlight reel or Justin Fields?
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons odds, tips and betting trends | November 12
The Boston Celtics (9-3) will look to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Detroit Pistons (3-10) on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSDET. The Celtics take the court as 9.5-point favorites against the Pistons....
Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114
De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers
Comments / 0