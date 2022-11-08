ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Celebrities & Influencers Endorsed This Texas Candidate For The 2022 Midterm Elections

By Fernanda Leon
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCVFR_0j3IeBBr00

It's Election Day for the midterms in the United States, and thousands will make their way to the polls to vote for their preferred candidates.

Although many don’t publicly share the names of the people they voted for, celebrities, influencers, and public figures aren't unknown to endorse the candidates who best align with their beliefs.

Texas is one of the states that has the gubernatorial race on the ballot this Tuesday, November 8, and some famous names have already made their support for certain candidates notorious to the rest of the world.

Here are some celebrities and recognized names who have endorsed Texas candidates for governor during this 2022 midterm election.

Oprah Winfrey for Beto O'Rourke

In a tweet posted by Beto O’Rourke, the democrat thanked the TV personality for her endorsement.

"There are clear choices out there, and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values that we hold dear — the values of inclusion, the values of compassion and community that so many of us share … In Texas, Beto O’Rourke," the post reads.

Selena Gomez for Beto O'Rourke

The Texas native singer and actress shared a statement in her Instagram stories endorsing candidate Beto O’Rourke.

"I had the pleasure of meeting @betoorourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him. For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!" the story reads.

Harry Styles for Beto O'Rourke

\u201cAdore you, Texas \u2014 but it doesn\u2019t have to be as it was. It\u2019s time to vote for change, defeat Greg Abbott, and move this state forward. Thanks for helping us do it, Harry! Vote early on Nov. 4 or on Nov. 8.\u201d

— Beto O'Rourke (@Beto O'Rourke) 1667527550

The English singer made his support for the democrat public during a series of concerts held in Austin, TX, that were part of his Love On tour. The artist invited O’Rourke to his October 2, 2022, concert and also has a sticker of his campaign on his guitar.

Will Ferrell for Beto O'Rourke

In a post made by the Texas candidate, actor Will Ferrell joined O’Rourke as his new block walker in Houston.

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Beto O'Rourke

Filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda attended one of O’Rourke’s town halls in Houston back in October of this year.

Kacey Musgraves for Beto O'Rourke

During her set at Austin City Limits Festival (ACL) in October, the singer brought the politician on stage, and, as Twitter users say, he randomly appeared and gave Musgraves a beer.

So far, we haven’t confirmed any celebrity endorsement for candidate and current Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections

ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Majority of Black Georgia voters dissatisfied with Kemp: poll

A poll released Tuesday found Black voters in Georgia are dissatisfied with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The survey, conducted by Black to the Future Action Fund and HIT Strategies, polled 1,200 adults in North Carolina, Georgia and California. The results found that 60 percent of Black voters in Georgia have unfavorable or very unfavorable views of Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Arizona’s GOP Candidates Made Their Name on Election Denialism. Now, They’re Not Talking About It.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Republicans running for statewide office in Arizona, each among the most extreme in the country, earned endorsements from former President Donald Trump by peddling the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. But as three of these candidates campaigned in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday, they did not mention the 2020 election. Even Trump, who is about to launch his presidential campaign for 2024, didn’t come up. The stolen election conspiracies that carried these GOP candidates through the primaries seemed to have disappeared with the general election just days away.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
The Washington Informer

Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
TENNESSEE STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Chicago

2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely

Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark (home to Las Vegas) and Washoe (home to Reno) counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year. Here’s where things stand, with control of Congress still in the balance: WHAT WE KNOW
NEVADA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff

The ballroom emptied slowly and steadily. Some of the cameramen and television reporters left first. It was a quarter past midnight and the mood in the room, once super energetic and loud, was a bit less so. “I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired,” Warnock said. “Whether it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or four weeks from now, we will hear from the good people of Georgia.”
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy