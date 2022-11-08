These Celebrities & Influencers Endorsed This Texas Candidate For The 2022 Midterm Elections

It's Election Day for the midterms in the United States, and thousands will make their way to the polls to vote for their preferred candidates.

Although many don’t publicly share the names of the people they voted for, celebrities, influencers, and public figures aren't unknown to endorse the candidates who best align with their beliefs.

Texas is one of the states that has the gubernatorial race on the ballot this Tuesday, November 8, and some famous names have already made their support for certain candidates notorious to the rest of the world.

Here are some celebrities and recognized names who have endorsed Texas candidates for governor during this 2022 midterm election.

Oprah Winfrey for Beto O'Rourke

In a tweet posted by Beto O’Rourke, the democrat thanked the TV personality for her endorsement.

"There are clear choices out there, and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values that we hold dear — the values of inclusion, the values of compassion and community that so many of us share … In Texas, Beto O’Rourke," the post reads.

Selena Gomez for Beto O'Rourke

The Texas native singer and actress shared a statement in her Instagram stories endorsing candidate Beto O’Rourke.

"I had the pleasure of meeting @betoorourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him. For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!" the story reads.

Harry Styles for Beto O'Rourke

\u201cAdore you, Texas \u2014 but it doesn\u2019t have to be as it was. It\u2019s time to vote for change, defeat Greg Abbott, and move this state forward. Thanks for helping us do it, Harry! Vote early on Nov. 4 or on Nov. 8.\u201d — Beto O'Rourke (@Beto O'Rourke) 1667527550

The English singer made his support for the democrat public during a series of concerts held in Austin, TX, that were part of his Love On tour. The artist invited O’Rourke to his October 2, 2022, concert and also has a sticker of his campaign on his guitar.

Will Ferrell for Beto O'Rourke

In a post made by the Texas candidate, actor Will Ferrell joined O’Rourke as his new block walker in Houston.

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Beto O'Rourke

Filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda attended one of O’Rourke’s town halls in Houston back in October of this year.

Kacey Musgraves for Beto O'Rourke

During her set at Austin City Limits Festival (ACL) in October, the singer brought the politician on stage, and, as Twitter users say, he randomly appeared and gave Musgraves a beer.

So far, we haven’t confirmed any celebrity endorsement for candidate and current Texas Governor Greg Abbott.