Dog Park Discussion In Oglesby Leads To Commissioner Calling Mayor A Liar
If the mayor has his way in Oglesby, it'll be awhile before a dog park is opened. Mayor Dom Rivara said this week that while a dog park in Oglesby has merit and should be studied, it'll cost upwards of $50,000 when you factor in land, lights, fencing, water, parking, benches and shelter. He thinks playground equipment upgrades should come before a dog park, asking the city council to table plans to move ahead on a dog park.
Spring Valley basement fire limited to mattress
A Spring Valley basement fire Thursday was contained before it could spread. Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said the two occupants arrived home at 430 West Devlin and found smoke coming from the basement. Spring Valley Firemen arrived about 5:45, found a mattress on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. Peru...
Taxes expected to jump in Sandwich while a national retailer challenges
Six percent increases in Sandwich city taxes are likely, costing a $6.00 jump for a home valued at $250,000. For Sandwich, the estimated $95,000 in new total taxpayer monies annually will bring nearly a million dollars over 10 years. This is Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. A public hearing and city...
Longtime Bottle Manufacturer In Streator Announces Layoffs
It won't be all that happy of a new year for workers at a Streator manufacturing plant. O-I (Owens Illinois) Glass Containers has announced intentions to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. The bottle company alerted the state a few days ago about the business decision. According to Shaw Media, they plan to turn off one of their two glass furnaces.
Aurora wan wanted in Kendall County picked up in Mississippi after tip
An Aurora man wanted in Kendall County was picked up by police in Hinds County, Mississippi on Thursday. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it had shared information on 22-year-old Zachary Green on social media last week. As a result, someone provided information to the sheriff's office on where to find Green, who was arrested.
People May Move to a Sterling for a Simpler Way of Life, But City Learns it can be a Struggle to Provide Modern Technology for Residents
What is the strategic plan for the City of Sterling to provide financial stability, community pride and identity, economic development and housing? These are all items city members identified as part of the plan developed following a strategic planning workshop held in March of this year. At the most recent...
Strong turnout in LaSalle County settles local races on the ballot
OTTAWA – With a turnout of over 55%, LaSalle County residents went to the polls yesterday to choose the winner of a number of local races. Jennifer Ebner beat incumbant Lori Bongartz for County Clerk. In contested county board races Joanne McNally beat Stephen Carlson in District 1, Ray Gatza came out ahead of Carolyn Moore in District 9, Joseph Oscepinski Jr. beat Glen R. Pratt in District 10, and Joseph Witczak topped Rick O’Sadnick in District 11. Other county board races included Mike Kasap beating Crystal Loughran in District 13, William Brown Jr getting more votes than Joseph Panzica Jr in District 16, Pamela Beckett with a narrow win over Lloyd Chapman in District 18 and former LaSalle County Board Chair Jerry Hicks fell to Stephen Aubry in District 22. In District 25 Ronald Blue beat Fred Nimke.
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA – A utility worker is dead in DeKalb County after an incident involving electricity. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1 PM Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road, where an individual was pronounced dead at the scene from being electrocuted. The death is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. The identification of the worker is being held pending notification of next of kin.
Deer/car collisions becoming more frequent
Deer continue to take their hits on area roads. On Tuesday, around 4:30am, 23-year old Hope Odell of Grand Ridge hit a deer in Grand Rapids Township. The collision caused her vehicle to spin and strike a guardrail. Odell was treated at the scene. After 6am, Michael Cole of Ottawa...
OSF community gardens produce bountiful year
MENDOTA – The OSF HealthCare Mission to provide the greatest care and love extends beyond when people are sick or hurt. It means working with communities to keep residents healthy. That’s why OSF HealthCare offers community gardens in Ottawa, Streator and Mendota. Community gardens are an opportunity to address...
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
Lone Grocer In Lacon, Jim’s IGA Likes To Help Community
Michael Lambrecht has owned Jim’s IGA for just two years. But he has been a part of the Lacon, Illinois, community since the store’s inception. Jim’s opened in 1976, Lambrecht’s father and the store’s namesake, Jim, came down from Chicago to manage what used to be a A&P grocery store.
Will County Board Split Even
The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here
Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:. Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 81,291 votes (33.7%) Darin LaHood (R) - 160,156 votes (66.3%) Patrick Joyce (D)- 35,114 votes (54.4%) Philip Nagel (R) - 29,398 votes (45.6%) 75th Representative District:. Heidi Henry (D) - 15,366 votes (38.8%) Jed Davis (R) - 24,205...
Aurora man sentenced to life in prison
An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
"Giving Fence" Returns At Carus
Holiday gifts come under a tree...and even on a fence. For the second year in a row, Carus LLC is hosting a “Giving Fence” at 315 Fifth Street in Peru. Anyone in need can visit anytime and find coats, hats, gloves and scarves wrapped in bags and attached to the fence. There is no charge and the public can donate new or gently used items.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
