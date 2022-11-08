ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucbjournal.com

Averitt Express honored as Military Friendly Employer

Cookeville – Averitt Express was recently named as a Military Friendly Employer byViqtory, a veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to employers. The recognition is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 companies. According to Viqtory, “Military Friendly Employers strive toward and succeed in the areas that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Dirt moving: FirstBank making progress, anticipated opening Dec. 9

Cookeville – Workers are making progress on FirstBank‘s newest location at the corner of County Service Drive and Willow Avenue in Cookeville. According to sources, the building will open on Dec. 9 and will replace the 851 S. Willow Avenue location as FirstBank’s primary Cookeville office. As...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Roane State to host manufacturing job fair at Campbell County campus

Roane State Community College will host a manufacturing industry job fair this month at its Campbell County Campus. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET and will feature key employers in the area, particularly from Campbell County, Clinton and Anderson County. “The...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Custom Fitness Solutions has new home

Pictured above from l. to r.: Robert Kirby, Thelma Phillips, Mindy Kirby, Anthony Phillips, Melissa McKinley and Justin Kirby. Cookeville – Custom Fitness Solutions of TN has moved, and they hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their new space.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Krauss named CityScape Executive Director

Cookeville – The board of directors of CityScape has named Cookeville native Lorie Krauss as its next Executive Director effective Nov. 21. Krauss comes to CityScape following a 25-year career in providing services for children in foster care. During that time, Krauss developed many strong relationships throughout the Upper Cumberland and Tennessee as a whole. Most recently, she served the FOCUS program at the Harmony Family Center for the past nine years.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance

Cookeville – Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance? For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cleanse Wellness Spa celebrates opening

Pictured above from l. to r.: Heather Harvey, Chelsea Caron, Gideon Caron, Nasa Caron, Lisa Garcia, Sophia Garcia, Ruben Garcia and Kendall Harvey. Cookeville – Cleanse Wellness Spa celebrated its Grand Opening in Market Square with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. They specialize...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Aphena’s three-year, $20M expansion now complete

Cookeville – Aphena Pharma Solutions Inc. is proud to announce that its $20M expansion and renovation, which began mid-2019 in Cookeville, is now complete, adding a large amount of available solid dose packaging capacity. “The expansion added a new 500,000-square-foot facility that is purpose-built for FDA pharmaceutical packaging of...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Del Monaco Winery and Vineyards celebrates 14th anniversary

Cookeville – Fill up a glass and join Del Monaco Winery on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 to celebrate the winery’s 14th anniversary. On Sunday, brunch will be served from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Coy Jackson and Christian Davis will be on stage Sunday, and Del Monaco...
BAXTER, TN
KAT Adventures

Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
SPARTA, TN
ucbjournal.com

Deer Creek Golf Club set for auction

Crossville – Have you always dreamed of owning your own golf course? On Dec. 10 that dream can come true, but only if the price is right. Deer Creek Golf Club in Crossville is going up for auction. The Deer Creek Golf Club is a Par 72 course designed...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy