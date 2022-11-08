Read full article on original website
How to Support Customer Projects with Trus Joist Parallam PSL
This content is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to add your content. From welcoming great rooms to expansive window walls, home buyers continue to crave open floor plans flooded with light and views. Beams, headers, and columns made from Trus Joist Parallam Parallel Strand Lumber (PSL) can help builders achieve those design goals. Parallam PSL is engineered to support heavy loads and span long distances. See how Parallam can make a difference for your customers and their customers.
Mortgage rates bounce back above 7%
MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed mortgage rates (FRM) averaged 7.08%. “As the housing market adjusts to rapidly tightening monetary policy, mortgage rates again surpassed seven percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “The housing market is the most interest-rate sensitive segment of the economy, and the impact rates have on homebuyers continues to evolve. Home sales have declined significantly and, as we approach year-end, they are not expected to improve.”
Tech tools help navigate turbulent times
Navigating through unsure times is far from a modern problem. Imagine for a moment you’re a Viking sailor on a cloudy sea, for example. You’re desperately attempting to cross the ocean for a trade mission, but the sun is nowhere to be seen, and without it you can’t determine east from west. How will you find your way and profit from it?
