Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement
It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
Spring Valley basement fire limited to mattress
A Spring Valley basement fire Thursday was contained before it could spread. Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said the two occupants arrived home at 430 West Devlin and found smoke coming from the basement. Spring Valley Firemen arrived about 5:45, found a mattress on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. Peru...
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
Illinois Restaurants Offering Free Meals and Special Deals for Veterans Day
Many restaurants and businesses throughout Illinois are offering special meals and deals for Veterans today, and although free food and special savings may never appropriately express our gratitude to the brave servicemen and women in our country, it's a great start. Rockford Area Restaurant Offering Special Veterans Day Deals. My...
Take a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride at One of Illinois’ Best Resorts for Winter Fun
If you want to treat your family to a unique winter experience this year, look no further than White Pines Lodge in Mr. Morris, Illinois!. Last week I shared with you the cool winter horseback riding experiences that are available at White Pines Lodge, but if sitting atop a saddle is not your thing, maybe taking a ride in a horse-drawn wagon is?
Lake Mendota gains new dog park; pickleball court
MENDOTA – Plenty of upgrades have happened at Lake Mendota over the last few weeks, with more on the way. The construction of the new dog park has for the most part been completed, and surfacing of the new pickleball court and installation of the nets should happen by springtime. At the Mendota City Council Meeting on Monday night it was announced that the city will be using $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to construct another public restroom building at the park. The replacement of one roof is already underway at one of the public restroom buildings at Lake Mendota.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Lone Grocer In Lacon, Jim’s IGA Likes To Help Community
Michael Lambrecht has owned Jim’s IGA for just two years. But he has been a part of the Lacon, Illinois, community since the store’s inception. Jim’s opened in 1976, Lambrecht’s father and the store’s namesake, Jim, came down from Chicago to manage what used to be a A&P grocery store.
‘We could never be more grateful’: Family shines light on organ donation after boy gets second chance at life
CHICAGO —They were told the odds were slim. Perhaps even against them as their son Levi Olson’s name was added to the heart transplant list. “They said it was a three percent chance we’d get a heart,” Levi’s dad Zach Olson said. Born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Levi underwent two open heart surgeries within […]
Longtime Bottle Manufacturer In Streator Announces Layoffs
It won't be all that happy of a new year for workers at a Streator manufacturing plant. O-I (Owens Illinois) Glass Containers has announced intentions to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. The bottle company alerted the state a few days ago about the business decision. According to Shaw Media, they plan to turn off one of their two glass furnaces.
OMG! This Illinois Gift Shop Sells One Of The Coolest Ornaments Around
'Tis the season! If you love finding out-of-the-ordinary ornaments to add to your Christmas tree, look no further at Rockford Art Deli in Rockford, Illinois!. Most people have a specific color theme for their Christmas trees. Me? I love adding random and bizarre decorations to give a little character to...
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming
A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Aurora woman's home listed on Zillow rentals by scammer
An Aurora woman is trying to set the record straight, and stop visits to her home, after her house was listed as "for rent" on Zillow by a scammer.
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
