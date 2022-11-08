BOSTON — It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change before puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms, according to WFXT-TV.

BOSTON, MA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO