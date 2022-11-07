Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Some patients experience disease relapse after COVID-19 shots
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, some patients with glomerular disease may experience a flare up after getting the COVID-19 shot. Glomerular disease affects a person’s kidneys ability to keep essential molecules in their bloodstream. It also affects their kidneys’ ability to filter out toxins through urine.
Riley Children’s Hospital celebrates 1 year of newborn care at maternity tower
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday brought a first birthday to Riley Children’s Hospital, and not for a patient. The medical center celebrated one year of the Riley Maternity Tower, which has centralized all inpatient childbirth and newborn care offered at three downtown Indiana University Health hospitals. Since opening on November 7, 2021, there have been 3,338 babies […]
wrtv.com
Westfield toddler recovering after PICU stay for RSV, other respiratory viruses
INDIANAPOLIS – A Westfield toddler is on the mend following a lengthy stay at Riley Hospital for Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Last month, we spoke with Evan Wilson’s mom, Kelsey, as the toddler was fighting RSV and a slew of other respiratory illnesses. At the time, he was on a ventilator after just coming off of ECMO.
WISH-TV
Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
Local doctors working to slow teen gun violence in Indy
Gun violence among teens and juveniles is a trend that emergency room doctors at Riley Hospital for Children say that they are seeing when it comes to gun violence involving children.
Family has questions about loved one's burial location
March was a hard month for Levetta Reed and her family. Wayman Davis, her father, passed away after serving his country in the military and working for more than 30 years at USPS.
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
Cancer survivor waiting for ride to bingo killed by stray bullet in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — On a quiet Tuesday afternoon on South Monroe Street in Muncie, neighbors are mourning the loss of 43-year-old Joanie Webb. Police said she was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home. "It could have been pretty much anyone on this block," said neighbor Billy...
WISH-TV
Hundreds of IPS students receive free winter coats
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, gave hundreds of Indianapolis Public School students new winter coats on Thursday. The nonprofit distributed coats at William McKinley School 39 on the city’s southeast side. Volunteers from FedEx partnered with Operation Warm to hand out the coats.
Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl
An area paramedic is facing seven counts of child molestation after a 9-year-old told a school teacher that she was inappropriately touched by the man.
Family of man killed by Lawrence cops says death prevents mom's transplant
The family of a man killed by Lawrence police last month says Carlos Trotter's death means his mother can't receive a needed kidney transplant.
Nonprofit hosts job fair to address shortage of caregivers
New Hope of Indiana needs caregivers. The nonprofit organization serves hundreds of Hoosiers with intellectual and developmental disabilities across 100 work sites in Indiana, including 46 community-based residential homes in central Indiana. Cassi Dean, director of supportive living, says the industry is experiencing a staffing shortage. “As COVID has impacted...
wrtv.com
IMPD asks for public assistance locating missing infant and mother
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) missing person detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant 3-month-old Paris Hayes Jr, who were both last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022. Mason might be in need of medical attention. Mason and Paris were...
kentuckytoday.com
Lina Nails First Music Performance Ever at the Midwest Fashion Show
INDIANAPOLIS - November 7, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Kaybeerecords is pleased to announce that Trinidad and Tobago model-cum-music artist Karolina Andujar Achong, with the stage name " Lina," made an electrifying debut musical performance yesterday at the midwest fashion show. The midwest fashion show draws attention to local ready-to-wear and haute couture collections and is held at the Arts Garden in Indianapolis. Beautiful and energetic Lina, who looked bedazzling in a peach sequined dress, performed two of her songs, "Stamina" and "Loving Me," from the EP titled My Destiny, so soulfully it sent the audience into a frenzy of delight. The up-and-coming musician is also set to release the Stamina music video come Friday this week.
IMPD using community tips to clean up crime in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers know, no two city blocks are the same. "Every neighborhood out there has a different story, has a different culture, has a different kind of nuance about it," said IMPD North District Commander Michael Wolley. But there is something IMPD notices citywide. "What we see is...
Inside Indiana Business
New tutoring program launches to help Hoosier kids
Indianapolis-based nonprofit The Mind Trust, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education, has launched the Indiana Learns tutoring platform. Announced in August, the statewide program provides up to $1,000 in grants to eligible families with fourth and fifth grade students who are struggling academically with math and reading. Earlier...
Shooting survivor reunites with man she says saved her life at east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. One of those people includes 68-year-old Glenda Woods, who was critically injured when she was hit by gunfire in both of her legs. “It’s […]
cbs4indy.com
New housing units to support people experiencing homelessness
INDIANAPOLIS — City leadership is investing millions into creating housing units to support those experiencing homelessness. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that the city is committing $7.8 million to support four developments. These developments would create 104 units for people in Indianapolis experiencing homelessness. Not only will those...
Former nursing home worker discusses potential impact of SCOTUS case
What started as a local lawsuit is scheduled for oral arguments in front of the Supreme Court of the United States Tuesday.
Current Publishing
Lawrence firefighters rally with community for those in need
Since 1988, the Lawrence Fire Dept. has conducted a local food and toy drive for local families in need during the holidays. The initiative, called Lawrence Firefighters Family Assistance Program, provides families in need with gasoline, fresh food and pantry staples, new toys and furniture. The program operates at no administrative cost, meaning 100 percent of the donations are used to fund the items given to families.
