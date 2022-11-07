ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Some patients experience disease relapse after COVID-19 shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, some patients with glomerular disease may experience a flare up after getting the COVID-19 shot. Glomerular disease affects a person’s kidneys ability to keep essential molecules in their bloodstream. It also affects their kidneys’ ability to filter out toxins through urine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Westfield toddler recovering after PICU stay for RSV, other respiratory viruses

INDIANAPOLIS – A Westfield toddler is on the mend following a lengthy stay at Riley Hospital for Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Last month, we spoke with Evan Wilson’s mom, Kelsey, as the toddler was fighting RSV and a slew of other respiratory illnesses. At the time, he was on a ventilator after just coming off of ECMO.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hundreds of IPS students receive free winter coats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, gave hundreds of Indianapolis Public School students new winter coats on Thursday. The nonprofit distributed coats at William McKinley School 39 on the city’s southeast side. Volunteers from FedEx partnered with Operation Warm to hand out the coats.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Nonprofit hosts job fair to address shortage of caregivers

New Hope of Indiana needs caregivers. The nonprofit organization serves hundreds of Hoosiers with intellectual and developmental disabilities across 100 work sites in Indiana, including 46 community-based residential homes in central Indiana. Cassi Dean, director of supportive living, says the industry is experiencing a staffing shortage. “As COVID has impacted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD asks for public assistance locating missing infant and mother

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) missing person detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant 3-month-old Paris Hayes Jr, who were both last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022. Mason might be in need of medical attention. Mason and Paris were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Lina Nails First Music Performance Ever at the Midwest Fashion Show

INDIANAPOLIS - November 7, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Kaybeerecords is pleased to announce that Trinidad and Tobago model-cum-music artist Karolina Andujar Achong, with the stage name " Lina," made an electrifying debut musical performance yesterday at the midwest fashion show. The midwest fashion show draws attention to local ready-to-wear and haute couture collections and is held at the Arts Garden in Indianapolis. Beautiful and energetic Lina, who looked bedazzling in a peach sequined dress, performed two of her songs, "Stamina" and "Loving Me," from the EP titled My Destiny, so soulfully it sent the audience into a frenzy of delight. The up-and-coming musician is also set to release the Stamina music video come Friday this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD using community tips to clean up crime in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers know, no two city blocks are the same. "Every neighborhood out there has a different story, has a different culture, has a different kind of nuance about it," said IMPD North District Commander Michael Wolley. But there is something IMPD notices citywide. "What we see is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New tutoring program launches to help Hoosier kids

Indianapolis-based nonprofit The Mind Trust, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education, has launched the Indiana Learns tutoring platform. Announced in August, the statewide program provides up to $1,000 in grants to eligible families with fourth and fifth grade students who are struggling academically with math and reading. Earlier...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

New housing units to support people experiencing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — City leadership is investing millions into creating housing units to support those experiencing homelessness. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that the city is committing $7.8 million to support four developments. These developments would create 104 units for people in Indianapolis experiencing homelessness. Not only will those...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence firefighters rally with community for those in need

Since 1988, the Lawrence Fire Dept. has conducted a local food and toy drive for local families in need during the holidays. The initiative, called Lawrence Firefighters Family Assistance Program, provides families in need with gasoline, fresh food and pantry staples, new toys and furniture. The program operates at no administrative cost, meaning 100 percent of the donations are used to fund the items given to families.
LAWRENCE, IN

Community Policy