INDIANAPOLIS - November 7, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Kaybeerecords is pleased to announce that Trinidad and Tobago model-cum-music artist Karolina Andujar Achong, with the stage name " Lina," made an electrifying debut musical performance yesterday at the midwest fashion show. The midwest fashion show draws attention to local ready-to-wear and haute couture collections and is held at the Arts Garden in Indianapolis. Beautiful and energetic Lina, who looked bedazzling in a peach sequined dress, performed two of her songs, "Stamina" and "Loving Me," from the EP titled My Destiny, so soulfully it sent the audience into a frenzy of delight. The up-and-coming musician is also set to release the Stamina music video come Friday this week.

