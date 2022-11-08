Rogersville man faces 10 counts of animal cruelty after dead, starving animals found

A Rogersville man was charged with 10 counts of cruelty to animals after numerous dead dogs, rabbits, turtles, and rodents were located on his property last Friday.

HCSO Detective Kyle Shively stated in his report that he responded Friday to a report of animal cruelty at 137 Marie Lane which is located off of Rt. 66S just south of Rogersville.

The property owner was identified as Justin Glen Hilton, 35, of that address.

“I observed multiple decomposed rabbits outside near cages on his property, a decomposed remains from a dog in a trash bag, and alive dogs on the inside that appeared to be in poor condition,” Shively stated in his report. “I also detected an odor of decomposing corpse inside the house. Deputies went inside and found multiple decomposed animal remains.”

Among the remains identified by Shively were two turtles, a blond haired rodent believed to be a guinea pig, a box full of decomposing mice, and a box of hamsters — some dead and some alive.

Shively said the mice were presumably to feed a boa constructor snake that was found alive in the residence.

Also found alive in the residence were four small dogs, although Shively reported that they were in poor condition.

“The residence had trash that was piled high with feces mixed in it,” Shively said. “I did not find any food or water for the dogs.”

The Hawkins County Humane Society took possession of the surviving animals.

A neighbor stated that Hilton hadn’t been see at the residence since early October.

Shively was able to reach Hilton by phone, who said had been staying at a friend’s residence during that time period.

Hilton was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Seasons Court on 10 counts of cruelty to animals. His next court appearance is Jan. 18, 2023.

They noticed the smell immediately

On Thursday Hawkins County Humane Society manager Sandy Benhke received an anonymous call at around 10 p.m. about animals left in a home.

The caller reported smelling decomposition and the sound of barking dogs inside the home at 137 Marie Lane, and that they had not seen anyone in at the home in more than two weeks.

On Friday Behnke contacted the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and asked for assistance with the Marie Lane rescue.

“While the staff and myself got supplies ready and headed out to 137 Marie, Deputy Robert Rios arrived on scene, followed by Deputy Brandon Hammonds,” Behnke said. “They noticed the smell immediately on arrival. On the carport we noticed decomposed animals in cat carriers and in cages. We determined that one was a rabbit, and two guinea pigs. along with a black bag that we could not determine the remains but definitely decomposed. The officers contacted Chief Deputy Tony Allen, who then sent out Detective Shively.”

Behnke added, “We were advised to stay outside until they cleared the home for human remains, they ran property owners information and found the home was rented by Justin Hilton.”

”It is something you never forget”

After the HCSO cleared the home they advised the Humane Society there were four dogs inside, tortoises, a snake and hamsters.

Detective Shively went before Judge Boyd for a warrant to enter the home and seize the animals.

“The home was in horrible condition,” Behnke said, “The only way I can describe it is if you took a garbage truck and took the roof off the home and emptied the contents. We were climbing over garbage to get the animals. There was a Boston terrier, a yorkie , a dachshund and a pekingese. All were very thin. The dachshund had matted eyes. We saw a cage with six hamsters, three of them were deceased.”

Behnke added, “A snake that you can tell was needing to eat. The feeder mice were in a container deceased. Two tortoises were in an aquarium so badly decomposed their eyes were rotted out. There were other cages with a guinea pig, and others we could not determine. We were constantly applying Vicks under our noses to mask the smell. I told my staff the night before to make sure we bring masks and Vicks. Even the officers asked to use it. It is something you never forget.”

Upon delivering the surviving animals to the Humane Society Vet Tech Jacqueline Catterson asked to take the dogs to the vet to be checked to Rogersville Animal Hospital.

All four were dehydrated, and all four have ear and eye infections. The Boston was extremely thin and had a fever of 103 and the dachshund has two oral nasal fistulas which they will try to repair on Friday. The Yorkie also has some dental issues. They also had dry scaly skin and all had extremely long nails.

The hamsters were placed in a clean cage with food and water. The snake was also placed in a clean cage and fed.

“My staff and myself cried a lot of tears”

“Unfortunately there were many we were not able to save, but I am so grateful to the person that reached out to me,” Behnke said. “All animals will remain with us until the court date. We know there were 10 counts of animal cruelty. My staff and myself cried a lot of tears after the day was over, and we kept saying how many others are out there suffering. If you have knowledge of animal cruelty please reach out to us.”

Behnke added, “You do not have to give your name and we will do our best to help. I would like to thank Detective Shiverly with the HCSO. He worked non stop all day to get what we needed, he was dedicated to finding the owner , as well as the two officers.”

The Hawkins County Humane Society is located at 5180 US-11W in Rogersville. For more information visit the Hawkins County Humane Society’s Facebook page or call (423) 272-6538.