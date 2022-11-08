Read full article on original website
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
KOCO
Breaking down best chances to see snow Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. Entering the weekend, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Saturday evening. Watch...
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event
Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2022
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s claim of innocence Thursday. In a press release, Attorney General John O’Connor announced the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Richard Glossip’s most recent claim of innocence, saying Glossip did not show he was innocent of hiring Justin Sneed to murder motel owner Barry Van Trese in 1997.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
Oklahoma Beware of Wild Turkey Attacks This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is almost here and as we prepare for our annual feast it's only appropriate that we take a moment to recognize the majestic turkey. These birds make the ultimate sacrifice to make our holiday meal possible and delicious. It's not Thanksgiving without turkey, at least in my honest, humble non-bias opinion.
readfrontier.org
Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022
Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems."The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022.
These Must See Oklahoma Christmas Light Displays Will Get You Into the Holiday Spirit
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit check out these amazing Christmas light displays all across Oklahoma from big cities to small towns. The Sooner State is quickly becoming known Nationwide for our Christmas spirit and epic displays. People from all over come here to experience the holidays Okie style!
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
