Oklahoma City, OK

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Breaking down best chances to see snow Monday in Oklahoma

Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. Entering the weekend, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Saturday evening. Watch...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event

Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
FORT SILL, OK
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2022

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s claim of innocence Thursday. In a press release, Attorney General John O’Connor announced the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Richard Glossip’s most recent claim of innocence, saying Glossip did not show he was innocent of hiring Justin Sneed to murder motel owner Barry Van Trese in 1997.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Beware of Wild Turkey Attacks This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost here and as we prepare for our annual feast it's only appropriate that we take a moment to recognize the majestic turkey. These birds make the ultimate sacrifice to make our holiday meal possible and delicious. It's not Thanksgiving without turkey, at least in my honest, humble non-bias opinion.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

