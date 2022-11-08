ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ja Morant revealed Jayson Tatum's witty response to his trash talk at the free-throw line

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQIzf_0j3IcEcm00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Memphis’ Ja Morant are two of the best young players in the NBA, and they showed us why on Monday evening.

Tatum finished with 39 points while Morant finished with 30 points, also adding 8 rebounds and 9 assists. It was a close game until the very end, and the Celtics had a one-point lead when Tatum earned a trip to the charity stripe with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.

After the game, Morant revealed that while Tatum was at the free-throw line, he tried convincing Tatum to miss one of the free throws. This would allow the Grizzlies to potentially force an overtime period.

The best takes and the sharpest bets on all the hoops storylines you need to know. Sign up for our Layup Lines newsletter, hitting your inbox on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to the Memphis guard, however, the Celtics superstar said he could not do that because he needed to make it back home so that he could put his son, Deuce, to sleep. Parental responsibilities are a brilliant way to defer overtime!

Boston won, 109-106, and moved to 7-3 to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

Tatum switched to defend Morant at the end of the game, and his defensive highlights ended up helping Boston secure the victory. On the offensive side of the floor, Tatum’s increased ability to draw contact from opponents and get to the free-throw line has helped him take another leap so far this season.

It is still early in the season, but it would be very entertaining to see these two teams eventually have a seven-game rematch in the NBA Finals.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith on why the Lakers have to trade LeBron James

On Thursday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith argued that the Los Angeles Lakers have to trade forward LeBron James if they want to give themselves a better future. Smith’s argument is rooted in the fact that the Lakers are one of the worst shooting teams in the league right now. Smith also mentions that he likes what rookie head coach Darvin Ham is doing in terms of creating an effective offensive scheme and that the big 3 of James, forward Anthony Davis, and guard Russell Westbrook are playing well in their respective roles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy