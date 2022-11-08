ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mingo Messenger

Lady Miners hit the hardwood, begin season of optimism

NEWTOWN – The Mingo Central High School girls’ basketball team hit the hardwood this week and began its “season of optimism.”. All roads ultimately lead to the Charleston Coliseum and the state tournament for all teams across the Mountain State, and the Lady Miners certainly have that goal.
MATEWAN, WV
Lootpress

Road to Wheeling: Top-seeded Generals ready for Logan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It has been a long time since Winfield football was among the elite programs in Class AA, and coming into the 2022 season there were plenty of questions about just how the Generals would fare following consecutive season that ended short of the playoffs. The answer,...
WINFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Mingo Messenger

Taylor, Brown win commission races

Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for grand larceny

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on Saturday, according to law enforcement. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Roger L. Anderson, of Matewan, was arrested by K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson also had an outstanding warrant […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

A $380K boost to help Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Rev. Matthew Watts has been crying out for help since August, pleading with the West Virginia Board of Education to help students on Charleston’s West Side. “This community is overstressed,” Watts explained Friday. “The families are overwhelmed, and we have a long history of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
