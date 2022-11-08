Read full article on original website
Tug Valley cheerleaders win regional title, hoping to win another state crown
NAUGATUCK – The Tug Valley High School cheerleaders have made it a yearly ritual in making a trek to the state cheer tournament. That tradition will continue this year as Tug Valley has advanced to compete in the upcoming state cheerleading competition, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University in Huntington.
Huntington rolls on in playoffs after statement win
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow and running back Zah Jackson were just too much for Woodrow Wilson tonight.
Lady Miners hit the hardwood, begin season of optimism
NEWTOWN – The Mingo Central High School girls’ basketball team hit the hardwood this week and began its “season of optimism.”. All roads ultimately lead to the Charleston Coliseum and the state tournament for all teams across the Mountain State, and the Lady Miners certainly have that goal.
Road to Wheeling: Top-seeded Generals ready for Logan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It has been a long time since Winfield football was among the elite programs in Class AA, and coming into the 2022 season there were plenty of questions about just how the Generals would fare following consecutive season that ended short of the playoffs. The answer,...
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
Wayne Newton gifted West Virginia hero Woody Williams’ challenge coins
LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends. Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list. Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell […]
Taylor, Brown win commission races
Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
Driver crashes into Huntington home
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 11-10-22 Updated: 9 hours ago.
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
West Virginia man arrested for grand larceny
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on Saturday, according to law enforcement. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Roger L. Anderson, of Matewan, was arrested by K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson also had an outstanding warrant […]
A $380K boost to help Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Rev. Matthew Watts has been crying out for help since August, pleading with the West Virginia Board of Education to help students on Charleston’s West Side. “This community is overstressed,” Watts explained Friday. “The families are overwhelmed, and we have a long history of...
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
