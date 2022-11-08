Read full article on original website
milehighcre.com
Denver Community Church Acquires Former Basketball Practice Facility
Transwestern Real Estate Services recently represented Denver Community Church (DCC) in the purchase of 333 & 375 S. Zuni St. in Denver, from a joint venture of Oxi Fresh Franchising Company Inc. and BE Properties Corp, for $3.775 million. Located in the Athmar Park neighborhood of Denver, the 1.1-acre property...
milehighcre.com
Meet Jon Gambrill from Gensler, the Architecture Firm Helping to Shape Cherry Creek West
This article originally appeared on cherrycreekwest.com. Award-winning commercial real estate firm East West Partners recently spoke with Jon Gambrill, co-managing director of Denver-based architecture firm Gensler — the firm helping to shape Cherry Creek West — to learn what sets the company apart from others and what fuels his passion for his work.
milehighcre.com
Sierra to Open its First Lakewood Location this Weekend
Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer of active and outside brands, is opening its first Lakewood location at Belleview Shores, located at 5822 S. Wadsworth Blvd, on Saturday, November 12. The store will join five Sierra locations within the Denver and surrounding area. As part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family,...
milehighcre.com
Gantry Secures $32M to Refinance Colorado Multifamily Near Vail and Beaver Creek Resorts
San Fransisco-based Gantry, the largest independent commercial mortgage banking firm in the U.S., has secured $32 million of financing to recapitalize the River Run Apartments, a 117-unit multifamily community strategically positioned on the Eagle River with near equidistant access to the Vail and Beaver Creek mountain resorts from the town of Avon.
milehighcre.com
Xcel Energy to Build New Facility at HighPoint Elevated in Aurora
Xcel Energy has acquired 10 acres at HighPoint Elevated, a 5-million-square-foot industrial park under construction in Aurora, for $2.7 million. Hyde Development and Mortenson, the project’s developers, will partner on the construction of a 40,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility for Xcel with approximately five acres of yard space. “Delivering outstanding customer...
milehighcre.com
Iconic Apartment Tower in Denver’s Cheesman Park Trades for the First Time
The Corsican Apartments, an 82-unit high-rise in Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, has sold for $31 million. Justin Hunt, Andy Hellman, Erik Toll, Chris Hart and Jessica Graham of CBRE represented the seller, the property’s long-time ownership group. Built in 1968, Corsican has one- and two-bedroom floorplans with an...
milehighcre.com
Stockdale Capital Partners Acquires The Source Hotel and Market Hall in RiNo, Unveils Plans for a Refresh
The Source Hotel + Market Hall, a prominent mixed-use development in the heart of Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo), recently sold to Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners for $61.9 million. Stockdale Capital Partners’ plans for The Source include refreshing guest rooms, reimagining its rooftop restaurant, activating the hotel...
milehighcre.com
DEN Celebrates Opening of HNTB-Designed Concourse A-West
HNTB, an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm, in partnership with Denver International Airport (DEN) officially cut the ribbon on the new Concourse A-West with a celebration last week. A-West supports DEN’s Vision 100 strategic plan to serve 100 million annual passengers within the next 10 years by increasing the airport’s overall gate capacity by 30 percent.
milehighcre.com
Dunton Commercial Acquires Westminster Retail Center for $20.1M
A joint venture partnership between Dunton Commercial LLC and Centre Point Properties closed today on the acquisition of Westminster Plaza, a 98,975-square-foot retail center located in Westminster, for $20.1 million. According to Costar, the seller was Slate Asset Management. Westminster Plaza was 95 percent leased to a diverse tenant base...
