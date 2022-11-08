Read full article on original website
Wilson leads No. 5 Kansas to 82-59 rout of North Dakota St
LAWRENCE — Kansas did exactly what was expected of the nation's No. 5 team when the defending national champions played Omaha and North Dakota State to open the season: win in routs. The stakes are about to get a whole lot higher with Duke awaiting in the Champions Classic.
Chiefs' Dunlap chases last half-sack needed to reach 100
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were trying to put away the Tennessee Titans in overtime last weekend when Carlos Dunlap and Chris Jones reached the quarterback at the same time, dragging Malik Willis to the turf for a sack. Each was given credit for half the...
Chiefs' Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs. Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend's come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. That doesn't mean he wants to do it again. Mahomes was 43...
Kansas City Royals announce roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
Royals' Barlow, Witt Jr. finalists for All-MLB Team; fans can vote
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for the All-MLB Team presented by Church & Dwight, which recognizes and commemorates the top performances by players during the regular season. The selections for the All-MLB Team, which was established in 2019, will be announced on MLB Network on Dec. 5.
Investigation continues: Man dies in shootout with Kan. officers
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting early Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release.
Kan. game warden: Hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
ATCHISON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on an 8 point buck deer that was poached November 8, according to a social media report from the KDW&P Game Wardens. The deer was illegally shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident occurred...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers
KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
