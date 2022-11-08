Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
California voters reject tax hike on millionaires to fund EV incentives
(The Center Square) – California’s high earners won’t see a tax hike after voters rejected a ballot initiative Tuesday that would have raised taxes on income over $2 million to fund electric vehicle incentives and wildfire prevention. With 100% of precincts partially reporting, 59.1% of California voters...
thecentersquare.com
King County conservation tax all but decided by second day of vote count
(The Center Square) – The majority of King County residents whose votes have been tallied thus far have voted in favor of a tax increase dedicated to the Conservation Futures Fund. As of Wednesday evening, the county’s Conservation Futures Levy has 68% of voters in favor of approval with...
thecentersquare.com
Report shows Southern Illinois economy driven by manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – A University of South Carolina study discovered that manufacturing is responsible for $2.5 billion in economic impact in Illinois’ Jackson and Williamson counties. Across the state, the study’s estimated annual economic impact from manufacturing is between $580 billion and $611 billion each year, according...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania's SNAP costs per person up 73% in three years
(The Center Square) – The costs of Pennsylvania's federal food assistance program are 73% higher per person than three years ago before the pandemic. In 2018-19, the cost per person on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously referred to as food stamps, was $128.70. That has increased to $222.09 per person through September 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Stakeholders see investments, costs in future energy sources
(The Center Square) – With the continued push to cleaner energy, some industry stakeholders have ideas of what it could take to get there. During an Illinois Chamber of Commerce meeting last month, a panel discussion focused on the future of energy. Chamber CEO Todd Maisch sees the possibility...
thecentersquare.com
Despite economic pressures, Illinois business group optimistic about holiday sales
(The Center Square) – As the economy teeters on the edge of a possible recession, there is optimism about the upcoming holiday spending season. The National Retail Federation forecast calls for holiday retail sales during November and December to grow between 6% and 8% over last year to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew more than 13% over 2020, shattering previous records.
thecentersquare.com
Colorado income tax cut measure wins big
(The center Square) – Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that slashes the state income tax rate from 4.55% down to 4.40%. Proposition 121's passage marks the second time in recent years that a measure reducing income taxes has been approved. Colorado voters passed Proposition 116 in 2020, lowering the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois businesses are breaking under the weight of excessive costs
Nobody likes "For Lease" signs filling the windows on Main Street. The result of a bust in the economic cycle, mass business closures and unemployment are the extreme conclusion that political candidates swear to fight every time we have an election. But as our state and national economy move into...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois' Amendment 1 too close to call
(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
thecentersquare.com
Vermont invests in new apprenticeship program
(The Center Square) – A new grant will establish an apprenticeship program in Vermont. A $228,000 state grant, Gov. Phil Scott said, will be used to create a new Registered Apprenticeship Program at G.S. Precision. The company is a CNC machining and assembly company headquartered in the southern portion of the state.
