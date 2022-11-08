Read full article on original website
National Philanthropy Day Gala
The National Philanthropy Day Gala was one of three events to commemorate the 31st annual National Philanthropy Day, which celebrates the power of philanthropy. This year’s gala happened at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit on Nov. 3, 2022, and featured a cocktail reception and dinner leading up to the presentation of Association of Fundraising Professional’s annual awards.
Nutcracker Shows and Holiday Performances in Metro Detroit
The holidays are fast approaching, and with stage performances of The Nutcracker, comedy shows that poke a little fun at the traditions of this time of year, and musical versions of your favorite seasonal movies, Metro Detroit has no shortage of stage shows sure to give you a little holiday cheer.
In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Nov. 7-11)
Noel Night returns to Midtown Detroit and The Cultural Center. For the first time since 2019, the beloved holiday tradition, Noel Night, returns to Midtown and The Cultural Center in Detroit. On Dec. 3, more than 90 venues will offer free admission for the event. Seasonal activities, shopping, and live performances, too.
Detroit City Distillery and Bees in the D Release Limited-Edition Honey Bourbon
Detroit City Distillery and Bees in the D, a non-profit organization that works to contribute to the health of local bee colonies and pollinators, have joined forces to release their annual limited-edition Honey Bourbon called Bees in the D. Produced just once a year in time with the annual honey...
How Brilliant Detroit Helps Neighborhoods Shine
On a hot,blazingly sunny afternoon, a cheerfully decorated home in Detroit’s Morningside neighborhood bursts with activity. A bounce house bustles with giggling kids while a boom box blasts catchy dance tunes. Smiling, sun-kissed faces queue up for neon blue snow cones as grown-ups work fastidiously to erect shade tents and set out snacks. The joy is palpable.
Wayne County Lightfest Kicks Off This November
Wayne County Parks is kicking off the 2022 holiday season with three days of events that culminate in the start of the 29th annual Wayne County Lightfest on Nov. 17, 2022. These events kick off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 with the Bike Through The Lights light parade. Participants of this event are among the first to see this year’s light displays as they bike to the Warrendale Picnic Area and back.
Serena & Lily to Open Design Shop in Birmingham
Serena & Lily, a California-based home decor brand, will debut its first Michigan location this weekend. The Serena & Lily Birmingham Design Shop opens Nov. 12 in the city’s downtown. Located at 299 W. Maple Road, the nearly 6,000-square-foot space neighbors popular stores and eateries in the area, including high-end women’s boutique Tender, West Elm, Moosejaw, Beyond Juicery & Eatery, and Bakehouse 46.
