Wayne County Parks is kicking off the 2022 holiday season with three days of events that culminate in the start of the 29th annual Wayne County Lightfest on Nov. 17, 2022. These events kick off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 with the Bike Through The Lights light parade. Participants of this event are among the first to see this year’s light displays as they bike to the Warrendale Picnic Area and back.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO