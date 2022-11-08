ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnO1u_0j3IZPTi00

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye.

Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason.

"We'll continue to monitor those guys," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

The Steelers have a deadline of Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to make the roster moves, or Watt and Kazee would wait another week.

Watt considered surgery after playing in the first regular-season game at Cincinnati but opted to seek additional medical input. He ultimately decided to delay the surgery for rehabilitation of the muscle.

He was a full participant in Monday's fully padded practice and came out of the workout unscathed, leaving Tomlin "optimistic" Watt is ready to play for the first time since Week 1.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet said Watt's return shifts almost everything for the Steelers -- from scheme to mindset -- despite their 2-6 record.

"Honestly, for everybody ... he makes it a whole lot different. You've got an MVP guy, right? But also just the work he puts in, it's just second to none," Maulet said.

Kazee had a plate and nine screws inserted to promote healing in his forearm, he said Monday.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

Steelers' T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt on Oct. 26, designating him for return from injured reserve. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt told reporters he didn't expect to be on a snap count for the Steelers (2-6). Watt, 28,...
The Connection

Bills host Vikings with Josh Allen's status unknown

Josh Allen traditionally provides the majority of the answers with his sizzling play. However, a question now looms in regard to his availability as he deals with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament. "We will see how he does," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday when asked if Allen would play this Sunday for the Bills (6-2) versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (7-1). "We use common...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Connection

Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) misses practice again

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday as he deals with an injury to his right elbow. Although idle, Allen was in attendance and walked out with a sleeve on his right arm at the team's practice session in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen's status remains uncertain for Sunday's home game versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum...
BUFFALO, NY
The Connection

Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Connection

Mike McCarthy returns to old stomping grounds as Cowboys visit Packers

Mike McCarthy will be back on the sideline of familiar Lambeau Field when he guides the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It marks the first time that McCarthy will coach the Cowboys against the Packers, a team he guided to four NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl title during a tenure from 2006-18. The pain from being fired has dissipated and McCarthy is looking forward...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

Titans rule out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) against Broncos

Tennessee Titans standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will miss Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. Simmons, 25, missed practice all week. Simmons has 5.5 sacks in eight games this season and 19 in 49 career contests over four seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a career-high 8.5 sacks. The Titans also ruled out linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Connection

Falcons at Panthers: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., 11 days after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers drop into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the NFC South. But with little time...
ATLANTA, GA
The Connection

Reports: Raiders put Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Thursday, according to reports, adding four more games to the three he's already missed while trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Additionally, the team also placed wideout Hunter Renfrow on IR with an oblique injury, multiple outlets reported. He, too, will have to miss at least four games. Waller has not played since Week 5, when he...
KANSAS STATE
The Connection

Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
TAMPA, FL
The Connection

Giants looking past injuries with Texans next

Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Connection

49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin. Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. The 49ers said Verrett suffered the injury Wednesday. He was activated off the physically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Connection

Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs

There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Connection

After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

Titans look to rebound vs. Broncos with QB still uncertain

The Tennessee Titans nearly pulled off an upset that no one expected against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night. Even with the threat of the pass nonexistent, Tennessee, behind backup quarterback Malik Willis, was two plays away from winning on the road. Now the Titans, who had won five straight before losing at Kansas City, may have starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back for Sunday's home game against the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Connection

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for this weekend's clash against the host Los Angeles Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. Murray, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through and limited in Thursday's practice. Journeyman Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley would be in line to start if Murray is unable to play for the Cardinals (3-6). Murray, 25, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media
The Connection

Eyeing fourth straight road win, Chargers face rested Niners

The Los Angeles Chargers will be in their comfort zone Sunday night when they hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers. During what has been a half-season of inconsistency, the Chargers (5-3) have at least shown they are comfortable away from home and will head to Northern California this weekend with a three-game road winning streak. On the other side of the field, the 49ers (4-4) return...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Connection

D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons

D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' franchise-record streak of 11 straight regular-season wins includes three games against Washington. Hurts will look to build on those numbers when the Eagles (8-0) host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday night. During last season's successful playoff push, Hurts and Philadelphia defeated Washington in Weeks 15 and 17. The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 on the road in Week 3 this season, with Hurts passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacking Carson Wentz nine times. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
338
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy