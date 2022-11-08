NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
Steelers' T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt on Oct. 26, designating him for return from injured reserve. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt told reporters he didn't expect to be on a snap count for the Steelers (2-6). Watt, 28,...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) grabs his leg after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry (99) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Kyle Pitts (8) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) misses practice again
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday as he deals with an injury to his right elbow. Although idle, Allen was in attendance and walked out with a sleeve on his right arm at the team's practice session in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen's status remains uncertain for Sunday's home game versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum...
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
NFL: International Series-Munich City Scenes
Nov 11, 2022; Munich, Germany; Large helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during fan activation event at Odeonsplatz. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Bills host Vikings with Josh Allen's status unknown
Josh Allen traditionally provides the majority of the answers with his sizzling play. However, a question now looms in regard to his availability as he deals with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament. "We will see how he does," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday when asked if Allen would play this Sunday for the Bills (6-2) versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (7-1). "We use common...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'making progress' but questionable
Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will go up to 90 minutes before kickoff, if necessary, to determine whether quarterback Matthew Stafford plays Sunday. Stafford is "going through that protocol" for a concussion and was limited at practice Thursday and Friday. "Realistically, he's listed as questionable. So he's making good progress and that's where we're at with that," McVay said. ...
After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
Titans rule out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) against Broncos
Tennessee Titans standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will miss Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. Simmons, 25, missed practice all week. Simmons has 5.5 sacks in eight games this season and 19 in 49 career contests over four seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a career-high 8.5 sacks. The Titans also ruled out linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and...
Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' franchise-record streak of 11 straight regular-season wins includes three games against Washington. Hurts will look to build on those numbers when the Eagles (8-0) host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday night. During last season's successful playoff push, Hurts and Philadelphia defeated Washington in Weeks 15 and 17. The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 on the road in Week 3 this season, with Hurts passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacking Carson Wentz nine times. ...
Mike McCarthy returns to old stomping grounds as Cowboys visit Packers
Mike McCarthy will be back on the sideline of familiar Lambeau Field when he guides the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It marks the first time that McCarthy will coach the Cowboys against the Packers, a team he guided to four NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl title during a tenure from 2006-18. The pain from being fired has dissipated and McCarthy is looking forward...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
338
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0