MIAMI GARDENS– Mike McDaniel could’ve kept calling his running backs number all day long Sunday. Probably would've worked, too. It was the type of rushing performance he had been waiting on and dreaming about since he first got to Miami. And after nine, frustrating, slow weeks where his team couldn’t get a whole lot going on the ground, it all came together during Miami’s 39-17 win against the Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO