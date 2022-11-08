ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopolous leaves the door open to Braves signing a frontline starting pitcher

The Braves have a few holes to fill, and contrary to popular belief, money isn’t endless in Atlanta. They already have a ton of money committed to the 2023 team, and with one more major signing, they will be approaching the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been close to before. I’ve stated for months now that the money the Braves do have will be used to sign a shortstop. It’s the most important position on the diamond, and while everyone would love to have Carlos Rodon or Jacob deGrom, the rotation is far from the Braves’ most glaring need.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback

Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cross Joc Pederson off the list of potential Braves targets

Pederson is coming off an All-Star campaign in which he mashed 23 homers for San Francisco. Still, he only produced 1.3 WAR, and most teams have been hesitant to hand Pederson a lucrative contract in the past. Not the Giants, though; the qualifying offer for this year is set at one-year, $19.65 million. That’s much more than the one-year, $6 million contract Pederson signed with the Giants last offseason.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy