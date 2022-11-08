Read full article on original website
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
New York Mets rumored to be interested in free agent All-Star shortstop
The New York Mets reportedly could be interested in adding an All-Star middle infielder in free agency this winter, despite
Alex Anthopolous leaves the door open to Braves signing a frontline starting pitcher
The Braves have a few holes to fill, and contrary to popular belief, money isn’t endless in Atlanta. They already have a ton of money committed to the 2023 team, and with one more major signing, they will be approaching the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been close to before. I’ve stated for months now that the money the Braves do have will be used to sign a shortstop. It’s the most important position on the diamond, and while everyone would love to have Carlos Rodon or Jacob deGrom, the rotation is far from the Braves’ most glaring need.
VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win
ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies. THE QUESTION. Did the Braves send the Astros...
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback
Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
Cross Joc Pederson off the list of potential Braves targets
Pederson is coming off an All-Star campaign in which he mashed 23 homers for San Francisco. Still, he only produced 1.3 WAR, and most teams have been hesitant to hand Pederson a lucrative contract in the past. Not the Giants, though; the qualifying offer for this year is set at one-year, $19.65 million. That’s much more than the one-year, $6 million contract Pederson signed with the Giants last offseason.
