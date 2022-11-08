ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Grayson Allen Shopped by Bucks amid Jae Crowder Interest

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly "called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Milwaukee has shown interest in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, potentially setting up a swap between the two teams, but Phoenix reportedly still has its eyes on other impact players.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Max Strus in Jae Crowder Talks with Heat

The Phoenix Suns are still looking to deal forward Jae Crowder, who has been inactive this season after he requested a trade in September. And they reached out to the Miami Heat about a potential deal, Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday:. "One trade that may happen sooner than Dec....
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Teams Already Regretting Their 2022 Offseason Moves

It's still early in the 2022-23 NBA season, but try telling that to front offices and fanbases of teams with new additions that aren't living up to expectations. For those who've actually made financial and emotional investments, buyer's remorse can show up instantly, punting patience out of the room and inviting panic in its place. One rough week from a free-agent acquisition–or even a bad stretch in a single game—can make signings that once felt promising appear doomed.
Bleacher Report

LaMelo Ball to Make Season Debut for Hornets vs. Heat After Ankle Injury

The Charlotte Hornets announced that point guard LaMelo Ball will make his 2022-23 season debut Saturday night against the Miami Heat after recovering from a left ankle sprain,. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news earlier Saturday before the Hornets made it official. Ball suffered the ankle sprain during a preseason...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane Lauded as 'Best Backcourt in the League' After Win vs. Wolves

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 52 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. It marked the fifth win in the past six games for the Grizz, which improved to 9-4 overall. Either Morant or Bane has led the team in scoring in all but one of its games so far during the 2022-23 season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Subject of Calls From Multiple Teams

The New York Knicks have reportedly received calls from "several teams" asking about the trade availability of third-year guard Immanuel Quickley. SNY's Ian Begley reported Saturday the Knicks may be hesitant to move Quickley but noted rival NBA front offices believe New York will "consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches" in February.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks

Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Grading RJ Barrett, Knicks' Top Stars to Open 2022-23 NBA Season

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been rather uneventful for the New York Knicks. Whether that's a positive or negative depends on your perspective and expectations of this team, but it's had moments that make you want to believe and others that have you questioning where exactly this group is going.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Out vs. Pistons Because of Knee Injury

The Boston Celtics announced that guard Jaylen Brown will miss the team's road game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday with a left knee contusion. On Friday, Brown made his first 10 shots en route to 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes in a 131-112 home win over the Denver Nuggets.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects. Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them. Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Report: Rams' Matthew Stafford Out Week 10 with Concussion Barring 'Drastic Change'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford appears unlikely to play on Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, John Wolford is set to start against the Arizona Cardinals barring a "drastic change" with Stafford. Fowler also noted Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will test his...

