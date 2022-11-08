Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Related
Indiana Finally Looks Like a Big Ten Powerhouse Again
Indiana finally has a team worthy of its tradition.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Bethune-Cookman at Indiana — The Report Card
There will be more challenging competition down the road, but one thing is becoming clear — this Indiana team looks different than what we’ve grown accustomed to over the last five years. Much different. Ranked the highest they’ve been in six years, it seems reasonable to conclude this 2022-23 Hoosiers squad really is a top-15 basketball team.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana vs. Ohio State: Football Q&A with Land Grant Holy Land
Well, there is in fact football happening today. We worked with out friends at Land-Grant Holy Land to talk about Indiana football’s matchup with Ohio State. A consistent gripe I’ve heard with Ryan Day is his playcalling. Not that it’ll do much, but what’s the deal there?
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana at Ohio State: game preview, how to watch
Indiana Football heads to Columbus, Ohio for a week ten matchup with the number two Buckeyes, who have yet to lose this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Background:. Indiana should have starting quarterback Connor Bazelak back after missing him last week against Penn State....
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant
While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
Opening Line: Indiana Monstrous Favorite Over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday
No. 13 Indiana plays its second game of the regular season on Thursday night, taking on Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are huge favorites, according to oddsmakers. Here are the numbers, plus Indiana's history against the spread.
chssandscript.com
Torres Decides to Stay a Hoosier
It’s always exciting when a Trojan commits their academic or athletic efforts to a College or University. That being said, CHS wrestler Aidan Torres has officially committed to Indiana University. Torres has competed at the IHSAA State Finals every year of his high school career and hopes to make...
shelbycountypost.com
Edwards makes Mississippi State University commitment official
The desire to play in the SEC overcame the want to play close to home. On Wednesday, Shelbyville senior Kylee Edwards signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Mississippi State University. “I have been waiting for this for a long, long time,” said Edwards. “It felt...
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Victory Over Bethune-Cookman
Indiana beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 on Thursday night with an impressive shooting display. Coach Mike Woodson talked all about it afterward. Here is the complete video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read if that works better.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
readthereporter.com
Cathedral’s David Ayers signs to play at Butler University
David Ayers, a resident of Fishers and senior at Cathedral, has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Butler University. The Ayers family is pictured here. Front row: Anthony, David, Lauren and Mary Ayers. Back row: Patrick, Luke, Colin and Adam Ayers.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
$12K worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room
Michael Porter Jr. told police that several thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from his room including a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags, $8,000 in cash, and even his Bible.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
Indianapolis fugitive sentenced after he was found living under another name in Utah
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 58-year-old Indianapolis man to seven and a half years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion after he was found and arrested in Utah. According to court documents, Jody Russell Trapp was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc., a Fishers-based...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Wave 3
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police has made groundbreaking discoveries in two high-profile murder cases. On October 31, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter had announced detectives had arrested Richard Allen and charged him with the 2017 murders of murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi. The...
Comments / 0