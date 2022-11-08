ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Bethune-Cookman at Indiana — The Report Card

There will be more challenging competition down the road, but one thing is becoming clear — this Indiana team looks different than what we’ve grown accustomed to over the last five years. Much different. Ranked the highest they’ve been in six years, it seems reasonable to conclude this 2022-23 Hoosiers squad really is a top-15 basketball team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana vs. Ohio State: Football Q&A with Land Grant Holy Land

Well, there is in fact football happening today. We worked with out friends at Land-Grant Holy Land to talk about Indiana football’s matchup with Ohio State. A consistent gripe I’ve heard with Ryan Day is his playcalling. Not that it’ll do much, but what’s the deal there?
COLUMBUS, OH
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana at Ohio State: game preview, how to watch

Indiana Football heads to Columbus, Ohio for a week ten matchup with the number two Buckeyes, who have yet to lose this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Background:. Indiana should have starting quarterback Connor Bazelak back after missing him last week against Penn State....
COLUMBUS, OH
thedailyhoosier.com

Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant

While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
chssandscript.com

Torres Decides to Stay a Hoosier

It’s always exciting when a Trojan commits their academic or athletic efforts to a College or University. That being said, CHS wrestler Aidan Torres has officially committed to Indiana University. Torres has competed at the IHSAA State Finals every year of his high school career and hopes to make...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Edwards makes Mississippi State University commitment official

The desire to play in the SEC overcame the want to play close to home. On Wednesday, Shelbyville senior Kylee Edwards signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Mississippi State University. “I have been waiting for this for a long, long time,” said Edwards. “It felt...
STARKVILLE, MS
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Cathedral’s David Ayers signs to play at Butler University

David Ayers, a resident of Fishers and senior at Cathedral, has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Butler University. The Ayers family is pictured here. Front row: Anthony, David, Lauren and Mary Ayers. Back row: Patrick, Luke, Colin and Adam Ayers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE

