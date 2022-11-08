Smell that? Acrid? Sickly? Sour? Then you must be downwind of Indianapolis, Indiana, where the Colts have gone from Super Bowl dark horse to a blazing dumpster inferno in eight short weeks. It began with an abysmal comeback tie against the Houston Texans in Week 1 and continued into Week 2, with a 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Eventually Matt Ryan—the second aging gunslinger in as many years for the Colts—got benched in favor of pedestrian Longhorn Sam Ehlinger. Then offensive coordinator Marcus Brady got fired. Then head coach Frank Reich got fired. Then Jeff Saturday was hired on an interim basis, becoming the least experienced head coach in NFL history, sparking a league-wide inquest into race, opportunity, and plain old football IQ.

