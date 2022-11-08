ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

‘We’re understaffed’: Jeff Saturday gets brutally honest on Colts situation he inherited from Frank Reich

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have his hands full on Sunday when he coaches his first football game above the high school level. After replacing Frank Reich as the coach of the Colts, Saturday got brutally honest on the situation he inherited ahead of his head coaching debut in Week 10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. With so much shuffling going on within the Colts’ coaching staff, Saturday admitted that the team is entering Week 10 understaffed, via Charlie Clifford.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SB Nation

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has a day he will never forget

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews had a Thursday unlike any other. The starting left tackle for the Falcons was in North Carolina for Atlanta’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. When he woke up on Thursday morning at the team’s hotel, he checked his phone like we all do upon waking up.
ATLANTA, GA
Golf Digest

This almost unbelievable stat shows how big of a tire fire the Indianapolis Colts are right now

Smell that? Acrid? Sickly? Sour? Then you must be downwind of Indianapolis, Indiana, where the Colts have gone from Super Bowl dark horse to a blazing dumpster inferno in eight short weeks. It began with an abysmal comeback tie against the Houston Texans in Week 1 and continued into Week 2, with a 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Eventually Matt Ryan—the second aging gunslinger in as many years for the Colts—got benched in favor of pedestrian Longhorn Sam Ehlinger. Then offensive coordinator Marcus Brady got fired. Then head coach Frank Reich got fired. Then Jeff Saturday was hired on an interim basis, becoming the least experienced head coach in NFL history, sparking a league-wide inquest into race, opportunity, and plain old football IQ.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: From brink of stardom to brink of irrelevance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The visitor's locker room was eerily quiet as the Carolina Panthers processed their overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons 11 days ago. Players were devastated at going from the high of PJ Walker's 62-yard, game-tying touchdown that was called the "throw of the year'' by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the low of failed opportunities to win on missed kicks by Eddy Pineiro.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SB Nation

Peyton Manning hosted the CMAs and spent all night roasting Eli

Peyton Manning was the host of the “Country Music Awards” on Wednesday night, and used every chance he got to make fun of Eli, knowing his little brother wasn’t there to defend himself. Even with the success of The Manningcast it’s easy to forget just how hilarious...
SB Nation

Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy grabbed a TD pass over a defender’s back for catch of the year

There have been some truly great catches during the 2022 football season so far. In the NFL, Steelers rookie George Pickens did an absurd OBJ impression with a one-handed catch against the Browns. Bears WR Darnell Mooney also hauled in a ridiculous one-handed catch on a fly route from QB Justin Fields. The college football catch of the year probably belongs to Liberty WR Jaivian Lofton .... but he suddenly has some stiff competition after an amazing grab from Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy.
NOTRE DAME, IN

