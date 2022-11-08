Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news
More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Former NFL scout: Odell Beckham Jr. would put Cowboys 'step for step' with Eagles
Bobby Belt and former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus of the Audacy Original Podcast “Love of the Star” talked about what Odell Beckham Jr. would bring to the Cowboys and how they’d match up against the Eagles.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
OBJ Responds to Micah Parsons Recruiting Him to Cowboys
In his response, he made it clear his priority is to win games.
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
NFL Analysis Network
Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense
Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Jerry Jones Adds Fuel To Fire Regarding Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys Rumors
The Dallas Cowboys continued their not-so-subtle public flirtation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday. The latest eye-batting came from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said on his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Beckham "could look pretty good" in a Cowboys ...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Comments / 0