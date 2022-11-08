ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
