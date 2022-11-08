ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Big Cat Country

Jaguars can’t overcome Chiefs in 27-17 loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and walked away with a loss by a final score of 27-17. The Jaguars fall to 3-7 on the year, while the Chiefs improve to 7-2 on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have been finding ways to win all season and they came up with a new one against the Houston Texans. Saquon Barkley left. Saquon Barkley right. Saquon Barkley up the middle. Barkley carried a career-high 35 times for 152 yards and scored a touchdown as the surprising Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16 on Sunday. “I think he loves those opportunities,” said quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw two touchdown passes to help the Giants improve to 7-2. “He loves the opportunity to take over a game and play as well as he did.”
Big Cat Country

Jaguars fans confidence in team rises after rally from behind

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on a frustrating slide, losing five games in a row, most of them in gut wrenching fashion late in the game. Last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders appeared it was going to trend the same way, as the team was down 17-0 in the second quarter. Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jaguars defense locked it in however, as the team rallied back to a 27-20 win to snap their losing streak.
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Chiefs: Week 10 live blog

The 3-6 Jaguars are facing the 6-2 Chiefs today. It’s Doug Pederson’s first return to Kansas City as Jacksonville’s coach, plus the first edition of Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes. Let’s get it. Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s...
