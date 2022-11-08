Read full article on original website
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be available to play. Denis Gurianov missed practice with an upper body injury and is likely out for Friday, opening the door for rookie Matej Blumel to make his NHL debut.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'LOTS TO GET MOTIVATED FOR'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt in Boston. "Obviously it's a big game for us, not being able to get a win on this road trip when we felt we had two really good games. It just gets tougher with an opponent that's first in the league and 7-0 at home so, you know what this game means for us, for this road trip. We are on a losing streak so we want to get back in the win column. Sometimes you have to use it as motivation when you're playing the best team in the league. So, lots to play for, lots to get motivated for."
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers get key players back, continue homestand vs. Oilers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers will have several key players back their lineup when they continue their homestand with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Out since. Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury, defenseman Aaron Ekblad is expected to return to the blue...
Flames beat Jets 3-2 to end 7-game skid
Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2, ending a seven-game winless skid
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
NHL
Growing pains can lead to greatness: 'let the light in'
There are cracks in the Stars right now. But as Leonard Cohen liked to say, "That's how the light gets in." After a near storybook start to the remodeling show that is the 2022-23 Stars, we have hit a point where there are some snags in the plan. I mean, they had a blueprint for a scoring addition that would complement the top line. They wanted to build up the kitchen around the high-end appliance that is Jake Oettinger. They wanted to spruce up the back yard with a couple of new defensemen. Their progress is visible.
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 12 at Colorado
DENVER, CO. - Forward Stefan Noesen is likely to have an elevated opportunity for the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday, jumping up to play alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho for the team's meeting against the Colorado Avalanche. The opening came about after Teuvo Teravainen left Thursday night's win over Edmonton during...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Washington on Friday. The most important sequence in this game occurred early in the second period. At 1:56, the Lightning received a five-minute power play after Nick Aube-Kubel was assessed a match penalty. At the time, the Caps led, 1-0. Not only did the Lightning not score on the major, they yielded a goal at 7:03 to Sonny Milano (who was serving the penalty for Aube-Kubel) when he exited the penalty box.
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman David Jiricek to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, recorded one goal and an +1 plus/minus rating with four shots in eight...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Saturday morning ahead of their game against the Penguins. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, November 12. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 -...
NHL
From Australia to UBS Arena Matilda McMaster is on the Trip of a Lifetime
After beating Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Matilda McMaster and her family traveled all the way from Australia to see the Islanders. The McMaster family came a long way to get to a New York Islanders game. That's true in the literal sense, as the McMasters travelled across an ocean and...
NHL
AHL notebook: Spence, Lind among players to watch in Western Conference
Kings defenseman, Kraken forward lead group of prospects looking to make impact this season. The American Hockey League has a standout crop of young talent this season. Two weeks ago, we looked at 10 top Eastern Conference prospects. Today, a breakdown of some of the top in the Western Conference (in alphabetical order):
NHL
Svechnikov gets hat trick, powers Hurricanes past Oilers
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov completed a hat trick with his 100th NHL goal to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 7-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena on Thursday. Svechnikov scored his third goal at 15:49 of the third period when he followed his shot at the...
NHL
Daniel, Henrik Sedin discuss NHL careers ahead of Hall of Fame inductions
TORONTO -- Brian Burke was the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks when they maneuvered in the 1999 NHL Draft to select the Sedin twins, Daniel at No. 2, Henrik at No. 3. He said he gave a speech to the Canucks before the 2000-01 season, the Sedins' first in the NHL, in which he laid down team rules. One rule was that rookies were to be seen, not heard.
NHL
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
NHL
The Wrap: Vejmelka Shines as Coyotes Win Third Straight Game
Special teams strike again as Vejmelka notches second career shutout. Long Island got a hefty dose of Veggie on Thursday. Travis Boyd and Jack McBain scored, Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes won their third straight game, defeating the New York Islanders 2-0 at UBS Arena. Arizona improved to 6-6-1 on the season, and is now 5-2-1 in its last eight games.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 0
Stopping all 40 shots he faced, the 21-year-old looked unbeatable while backstopping the Panthers to an impressive 3-0 win over the Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Stronger as the game went on, and required to be stronger as the game went on," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said when asked about Knight's stellar performance between the pipes.
NHL
Chatfield's Speed, Decision-Making Allowing Him To Remain Lineup Mainstay
RALEIGH, NC. - On opening night the Carolina Hurricanes had eight defensemen on their active roster. Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns had already been cemented as the team's top pair and the tandem of Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce were set to return as the team's trusted second pairing. Ethan...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Islanders
Columbus will try to overcome injury, adversity as it travels to Long Island to face a Metro rival. The Blue Jackets will get another dose of dealing with adversity after losing three defensemen -- including top blueliner Zach Werenski -- in Thursday night's victory over Philadelphia when they visit Long Island to take on New York on Saturday night. Columbus was already without a number of key pieces, but the hope is some energy will have been built from the 5-2 victory over the Flyers.
