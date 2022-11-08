ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz out several weeks with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without tight end Zach Ertz for several weeks. Ertz will miss multiple weeks after he was carted off the field early during their 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ertz...
James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers.
