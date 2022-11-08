Panthers made their offensive intentions clear early on. The Falcons entered the game ranked 31st against the pass defensively. So what did the Panthers do? They ran the ball on 17 of their first 23 offensive plays. Carolina was averaging 105.3 rush yards per game coming in, but it had 128 by the half and finished with 232 on the ground. Is it strange that they traded Christian McCaffrey and then declared, “We are a running team!” Why, yes! But with Steve Wilks on QB3 now with P.J. Walker -- and Wilks sticking with him after he easily could have made a switch on Monday -- it’s clear the interim coach knows he needs to pound teams with D’Onta Foreman (31 carries!) and his friends, sprinkle in a Laviska Shenault carry and a Walker keeper now and again and shorten games. If he wants to win games, that’s the formula. It worked pretty well Thursday night.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO