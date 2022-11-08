Read full article on original website
Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North division. While things are dark in Packerland, president and CEO Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday during a fan conference call that it's still too early to write off the season.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 10 sleepers
Week 10. The Week We Made Contact. Or something. Maybe it's because the double-digit weeks have an effect on my mental state. Or maybe it's because I spent too much time scrolling the sci-fi section of Prime Video (watch Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET!). Either way, we've crossed a Rubicon in the season.
2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Panthers' win over Falcons on Thursday night
Panthers made their offensive intentions clear early on. The Falcons entered the game ranked 31st against the pass defensively. So what did the Panthers do? They ran the ball on 17 of their first 23 offensive plays. Carolina was averaging 105.3 rush yards per game coming in, but it had 128 by the half and finished with 232 on the ground. Is it strange that they traded Christian McCaffrey and then declared, “We are a running team!” Why, yes! But with Steve Wilks on QB3 now with P.J. Walker -- and Wilks sticking with him after he easily could have made a switch on Monday -- it’s clear the interim coach knows he needs to pound teams with D’Onta Foreman (31 carries!) and his friends, sprinkle in a Laviska Shenault carry and a Walker keeper now and again and shorten games. If he wants to win games, that’s the formula. It worked pretty well Thursday night.
2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Munich, Germany
WHERE: Allianz Arena (Munich) The schedule makers likely had no idea just what they were cooking up for Germany’s first-ever regular-season NFL game back in May, but the people of Munich are getting a doozy. Sunday will mark the first time that two division leaders -- both surprising in...
2022 NFL season's top 10 most explosive rushers: Bears QB Justin Fields leads group
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 explosive rushers heading into Week 10. Before we...
NFL x Bundesliga | Amazing Athletes
How does football stack up against fútbol? Take a look at how the amazing athletes of Bundesliga and the NFL compare using Next Gen Stats and Bundesliga Match Facts data. This Sunday, the NFL takes over the home of Bundesliga soccer team Bayern Munich for a Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he's 'frustrated' after returning to practice
Brandin Cooks is back with the Houston Texans. But it's fair to wonder, by virtue of his current frustration, just how committed to the team he is. The source of Cooks' frustration: He had hoped to be traded prior to the Nov. 1 deadline, but no deal came together. The wide receiver spoke for the first time since sitting out last Thursday's game versus the Eagles and made clear his feelings on the matter.
Andre Carter II's NFL draft potential has Army football star on uncommon path
At the start of the fourth quarter last Saturday, Army trailed rival Air Force, 10-7, and was backed up against its own end zone, badly in need of a stand. The Black Knights played well defensively in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy game in Arlington, Texas, but they'd allowed the go-ahead touchdown on the previous drive and were running low on fuel. Army's offense had lost yards on the previous two drives and was stuck below 100 total yards.
NFL, IFAF Continue Expansion of Global Flag Football Ambassadors Team in Advance of Germany and Mexico Games
The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced the fourth team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Jakob Johnson, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sebastian Vollmer are among the latest to join an all-star team of men and...
Vikings' 2020 trade with Bills working out for both teams as Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson shine
Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings traded star receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for the No. 22 overall pick, which the Vikes used on wideout Justin Jefferson out of LSU. The trade worked out swimmingly for both clubs. Diggs has dominated alongside Josh Allen, earning a league-high...
Steelers' T.J. Watt expects to return Sunday vs. Saints
T.J. Watt expects to return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1, but he told beat reporters Friday he plans to play and doesn't expect to be on a pitch count. "It's been...
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Prepare accordingly
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing the biggest news from around the league, including Bills QB Josh Allen's elbow injury and whether you should be making plans accordingly. They go on to preview Thursday Night Football, as well as the Week 10 matchups and give you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
Beenken family gets football trip of a lifetime to Munich
As the Seahawks and Bucs prepare for the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Germany, the NFL and Germany's Bundesliga are commemorating the milestone by awarding two families all-expenses paid trips to Munich. For the Beenken family of Provo, Utah, the chance to enjoy this historic game in person is not only the trip of a lifetime - it's also a celebration of something that transcends football.
NFL honors John Madden with Thanksgiving Day commemoration
Few things are more synonymous with one another than John Madden and Thanksgiving. Beginning this year, the National Football League honors Madden with the "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration," a yearly, multi-faceted celebration of the late great icon's indelible legacy. "No one cared more or contributed more to our game than...
NFL QB Index, Week 10: Justin Fields vaults into top 10; Matthew Stafford tumbles out of top 20
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 8 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 10. 2022 stats: 8 games | 66.2 pct | 2,605 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 21 pass TD | 6 INT | 176 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles.
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' message to Odell Beckham: 'Help us get to' Super Bowl
Odell Beckham has long been primed for a return to the Los Angeles Rams, but a new contender has emerged from the pack: the Dallas Cowboys. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday Beckham is firmly on Dallas' radar, and the Cowboys are expected to be in the mix when Beckham is fully cleared and ready to choose his team for the 2022 season. Unsurprisingly, Jerry Jones followed with fresh fuel for the hype train Tuesday, telling a Dallas radio show "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good."
Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings
Josh Allen's elbow injury could keep him from playing against the 7-1 Vikings on Sunday. Allen was officially listed as questionable for Buffalo's Week 10 game against Minnesota on Friday's injury report released by the team. "We've planned for this potentially right from the start," Bills coach Sean McDermott said...
Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman pounds Falcons for 130 yards, TD in victory
On a rain-soaked night in Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers saddled D'Onta Foreman 31 times and watched the bruising back carry them to a 25-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "I never tapped out; tired a little bit, a little winded at times, but when the game's on the line, there's...
Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll: 'We won a lot of games' without a wristband
Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll ruffled some feathers when he mentioned that Geno Smith wearing a wristband with the play-call sheet has helped smooth the offense. Russell Wilson, the Seahawks starting quarterback the previous decade, was asked about the comments Wednesday. "I don't know exactly what...
