Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Related
Yardbarker
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Yardbarker
Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview
Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
Yardbarker
Robert Quinn unhappy with one aspect of trade to Eagles
On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Yardbarker
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady closing in on NFL record held by Aaron Rodgers
Tom Brady is closing in on an NFL record that is currently held by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In 2018, Rodgers set the record for most consecutive passes without an interception with 402. Who owned the record before Rodgers? Tom Brady. Now, Brady is looking to take back the record he set in 2010-2011.
Yardbarker
Do NextGen stats show Giants' Kenny Golladay is washed?
Numbers show the New York Giants may not get much from wide receiver Kenny Golladay upon his return to the lineup. For a piece published Friday afternoon, SNY's Connor Hughes mentioned that Golladay's expected points added (per NFL’s NextGen stats) while with the Detroit Lions "sat at a 54.8 (2018), 43.5 (2019) and 21.1 (2020)." Since Golladay signed a four-year deal reportedly worth up to $72 million to join the Giants in March 2021, he's posted a negative-4.4 for last season and a negative-3.3 during the ongoing campaign. Hughes also said Golladay has thus far, "experienced career lows in target separation," throughout his New York tenure.
Yardbarker
JuJu Smith-Schuster Knocked Out After Gruesome Hit
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a gruesome blow during the Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars that appeared to knock him unconscious. Smith-Schuster was attempting to make a catch across the middle when he was hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. He remained...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers’ 'I’m still the reigning two-time MVP' comment causes controversy
On Tuesday, during The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers reminded the world who he is. This season is undoubtably one of the worst seasons the Green Bay Packers have had during the Aaron Rodgers era. Losing five games in a row and sitting at 3-6 is not how Packers fans imagined this season unfolding.
Yardbarker
Saint Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor four new members of their Hall of Honor during Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Prior to kickoff, though, one Saint is showing love to another Pittsburgh legend. Heath Miller, Louis Lipps, Ray Matthew, Meryl Cope and Sam Davis will be inducted into the...
Yardbarker
The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft
Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera disappointed with Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday
When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Give Geno Smith, Seahawks Rude Wake Up Call in Munich
While the Seahawks made things interesting with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, the furious comeback attempt ran out of time as the Buccaneers snapped their four-game winning streak with a 21-16 victory in Munich. Giving a valiant effort to move Seattle back into a position to win the game...
Yardbarker
Watch: Has Buccaneers QB Tom Brady adopted a new catchphrase?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady somewhat admitted to dealing with behind-the-scenes distractions this season. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Brady was asked for the latest edition of the Buccaneers' "Armchair QB" YouTube series if he has any suggestions for people who look at their phones while in bed late at night and who experience problems sleeping because of the bad habit.
Yardbarker
Nuggets cenber DeAndre Jordan completely embarrassed in viral video clip
DeAndre Jordan had proven to be a solid signing for the Denver Nuggets leading up to Friday night. He was rebounding well, playing solid defense, excelled in drop coverage and was regularly open for lobs. But that all changed during a 131-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. Not only did...
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Wilson throws 66-yard touchdown to undrafted rookie
Wilson tossed a 66-yard touchdown to Jalen Virgil, an undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State. Virgil grabbed 98 catches for 1,436 yards and 11 touchdowns at App State. He added 1,142 yards and three touchdowns on 38 kick returns. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day, combining elite speed with good size (6-1, 210).
Yardbarker
What’s Going On With The Dolphins Defense
I feel like I’m watching the 2021 season again with the Miami Dolphins defense in the first half of this season. Last year, this defense ranked at the bottom of major categories 3rd down defense, sacks, etc. The difference this year is the Dolphins are winning games despite the defense. When was the last time you could say that? The Dolphins’ offense has picked this team up, but the defense will have to start performing better, especially with a brutal three-game road trip around the corner. The defense has been the strength of this team over the last few years and the reason they have been in playoff contention. It’s also why head coach Mike McDaniel retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, most of the defensive coaches, and the players. However, here we go again. The Dolphins’ defense isn’t getting off the field consistently, pressuring the quarterback, or forcing turnovers. What is the problem?
Yardbarker
New York Giants preparing to get pass-rush reinforcements
The New York Giants are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans in Week 10 following their BYE week. Having sustained a significant injury in an ATV accident, the Giants won’t have Xavier McKinney at their disposal in the secondary, but they will be getting a few reinforcements back to help the defense.
Comments / 0