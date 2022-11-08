I feel like I’m watching the 2021 season again with the Miami Dolphins defense in the first half of this season. Last year, this defense ranked at the bottom of major categories 3rd down defense, sacks, etc. The difference this year is the Dolphins are winning games despite the defense. When was the last time you could say that? The Dolphins’ offense has picked this team up, but the defense will have to start performing better, especially with a brutal three-game road trip around the corner. The defense has been the strength of this team over the last few years and the reason they have been in playoff contention. It’s also why head coach Mike McDaniel retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, most of the defensive coaches, and the players. However, here we go again. The Dolphins’ defense isn’t getting off the field consistently, pressuring the quarterback, or forcing turnovers. What is the problem?

2 DAYS AGO