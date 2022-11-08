Read full article on original website
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 12
With top-ranked Georgia on the ropes at Mississippi State and unbeaten TCU battling Texas in a Big 12 showdown, there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen before the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. Several nationally-ranked teams went down on Saturday, but programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
247Sports
From the tour: Details on every room in Auburn's new football facility
AUBURN, Alabama — After 20 months of construction, Auburn's state-of-the art football facility is complete. The Tigers were introduced to the Woltosz Football Performance Center this week, though the team will not move in until after the regular season. The $91.9 million project was approved all the way back in September 2019 and puts Auburn now near the top of the facilities arms race in college football with a space that can rival some of the best in the country.
Yardbarker
The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft
Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
Andrew's Week 10 Picks
Week 9 Recap: 4-6-2 ATS (63-62-3 Overall, 50.4%) A disappointing week with a few close losses or pushes that could have turned the week positive, but those are the breaks. My Twitter picks performed well again, going 2-0-2 for a total of 22-11-2 for the season. We go again this...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech
Miami put together maybe their most complete performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday which resulted in a 35-14 win for the Hurricanes. True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown made his first career start and completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while safety Kamren Kinchens led the defense with a ridiculous three interception performance. The final pick of the game for the sophomore defensive back went for a 99-yard score.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Bedlam football next Saturday in Norman
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman next Saturday. The game will air on ABC.
Top247 DL Johnny Bowens will commit on Thanksgiving
Converse (Texas) Judson Top247 defensive lineman Johnny Bowens tells 247Sports he will announce his college decision on Thanksgiving. His finalists are Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bowens is tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 32 defensive lineman and No. 222 prospect overall. The blue-chipper broke...
Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend
Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
247Sports
Caddy will roll into Jordan-Hare with former teammates by his side for support
AUBURN, Alabama–When Carnell "Cadillac" Williams gives his pre-game talk on Saturday night and leads the Auburn football team onto to the field, he will have a large group of his former teammates by his side for support. Williams, an All-American running back for the Tigers, is in his second...
20 quick thoughts on the Aggies' loss to Auburn
1. Texas A&M is officially the worst team in the SEC West after tonight's 13-10 loss to Auburn. Let that sink in. 2. They fell behind by double digits in the second half again and despite an effort that resulted in a touchdown and an onside kick attempt late in the game (after they cut a 13-3 deficit to the final margin) which was commendable as usual it just wasn't enough.
Five takeaways on Miami's defense at Georgia Tech
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Hurricanes won 35-14 at Georgia Tech on Saturday. The defense bounced back after a 45-3 loss to Florida State last week allowing over 200 yards on the ground and in the air and held the Yellow Jackets down throughout the game. A touchdown in the final minute of the game did not take away from the impressive day as the defense picked off four passes and held Georgia Tech to 129 yards rushing. Miami was particularly impressive inside the 10 with three of their interceptions coming in that fashion including Kamren Kinchens's 99-yard touchdown return.
A&M WR Moose Muhammad III clears the air on why he was benched versus Auburn
Texas A&M wideout Moose Muhammad III did not play tonight in the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn even though he was dressed out and on the sidelines. A&M boss Jimbo Fisher told the media afterwards that Muhammad's absence was an internal matter but Muhammad himself had something to say after the game via social media.
Jared Verse wants a shutout, but he was pretty pleased after FSU's defensive performance at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Florida State defensive end Jared Verse discussed the defensive performance by the Seminoles in a 38-3 victory over Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday evening. After the game, Verse spoke about how the defensive line performed, seeing defensive back Greedy Vance come up with another interception, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller breaking the rock for the defensive performance, and his desire for a shutout. Complete video is below and quotes follow:
Bulldogs fail to overcome adversity, continue to slide down the home stretch
Earlier this season during a three-game winning streak, Mississippi State showed a knack for responding well to adversity within a game. Whether it was a turnover, missed assignments on defense or a bad call by the referee, the Bulldogs found a way to overcome that adversity and responded in a positive manner.
Offensive Disappears in Loss to Arizona
UCLA produced under three points per drive against the worst defense in the Pac-12, so is it any surprise the Bruins lost on Saturday?
Trey Benson talks about stacking 100-yard rushing games, the ability for FSU to dominate on the ground, more
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Florida State running back Trey Benson finished with 18 carries for a career-high 163 rushing yards in a 38-3 victory over Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday evening. After the game, Benson spoke about his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game, FSU's fifth consecutive game of rushing for 200 or more yards, and the team's ability to play bully ball. The complete video appears below and quotes follow:
What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?
Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
Louisville continued 'no quit' effort in loss at No. 12 Clemson
Louisville had a great opportunity at Clemson. Beating the 12th-ranked Tigers at Memorial Stadium would not only hand the first home loss that any member of the Clemson roster had experienced, but more importantly, it would have provided an exclamation point on the direction of the program. While the Cardinals...
247Sports
