Kliff Kingsbury next NFL coach fired? Speculation swirls around Arizona Cardinals coach
Check out what NFL writers are saying about Kliff Kingsbury's future as the Arizona Cardinals head coach after his team's 3-6 start.
Father-in-law of former NFL DT Domata Peko sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
Domata Peko, a defensive tackle and a fan favorite, played in 171 games for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2006 to 2016.
Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers
There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
Report: Raiders placing Waller, Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller recently aggravated a hamstring injury, Schefter adds. He's been dealing with the ailment for most of the season. Renfrow, meanwhile, is reportedly nursing an oblique injury.
NFL Week 10 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
BET TYPE LAST WEEK SEASON (units) ATS trio 1-1-1 (-0.1) 13-11-3 (+0.9) The Steelers are optimistic that T.J. Watt will be back Sunday, and if that's the case, this line is just incorrect. That's how much Watt means to Pittsburgh's defense. Even if the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year doesn't return, another massive factor in Pittsburgh's season has been the list of its opponents. Depending on how you measure it, the Steelers have played the toughest slate so far this season.
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Jalen Hurts Reveals The Loudest College Football Stadium He's Ever Played In
Two SEC stadiums have been talked about a lot this week for the atmospheres they provided during a pair of major Week 10 matchup. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said his team's Sanford Stadium was the loudest he's ever heard it during the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee, while the crowd at LSU's ...
Schultz: 11 NFL rookies who deserve more recognition at midseason
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz offers a selection of five offensive and six defensive rookies who should be getting more notice at the halfway mark of the season. After a dominant collegiate career at Coastal Carolina, Baltimore drafted the super-talented tight end with speed and hands in the fourth round to pair alongside All-Pro Mark Andrews. Likely delivered the game's first touchdown Monday night against the Saints with Andrews out, and he had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown the week before against Tampa Bay.
NFL Week 10 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
Enough is enough. After another huge upset in Week 9 - the Jets knocking off the Bills - we're deploying the "scared money don't make money" tactic going forward. Given the round-robin underdog moneyline parlay (RR MLP) is just one single bet - broken up into 11 pieces - there's no reason why we shouldn't be willing to fire on big home underdogs like the Jets. While we only saw one of our five underdogs win last week, what's far more irritating than the Bears losing a close one, or the Panthers losing big, is when an opportunity is missed on a big upset - or even a close call like the Titans game.
Fantasy: Week 10 Rankings - Running Backs (Standard)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 10.
Justin Fields' running ability has opened up his full arsenal of talents
Justin Fields is playing like the star quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped for when they made him the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields broke Michael Vick's rushing record for a quarterback in a regular-season game Sunday, highlighting how much of a threat he's been on the ground. Fields, possessing both speed and power, has produced his biggest rushing numbers in his last four contests (88, 82, 60, and 178 yards), with three touchdowns to boot. He's on pace - alongside Lamar Jackson - to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
NFL Week 10 teasers: Expanding parameters with lines tightening
Week 9's teaser legs were going along nicely, undefeated on Sunday, until the Saints got physically overwhelmed by the Ravens in the Superdome on Monday night in a spot where they've usually played with a lot more energy. This week, New Orleans goes from just having to stay competitive at home to a team we're supposed to worry about winning by margin on the road - a strange reversal in Pittsburgh.
Blake Martinez retires after 7 seasons
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL after seven seasons. Martinez, 28, said he's stepping away to focus on his "family and future passions." Las Vegas signed Martinez to the practice squad in October. He played four games, recording 20 tackles. He...
Bills' Allen questionable vs. Vikings after limited return to practice
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an elbow injury. Allen logged a limited practice Friday after being absent the previous two days. He was spotted without a brace or sleeve on his elbow, according to Jon Scott of Spectrum News 1.
SI:AM | The First Major Upset of the College Hoops Season
Ohio State made a major statement in its season opener.
theScore's 2022 NFL midseason All-Pro team
At the halfway point of the 2022 campaign, theScore's NFL editors join forces to assemble our midseason All-Pro roster. The NFL is accustomed to Mahomes' brilliance, but that doesn't make what he's doing in 2022 any less special. The four-time Pro Bowler is having one of his best seasons under center, and he's doing it without longtime top receiving mate Tyreek Hill. While Josh Allen garnered a few votes in our selection process, Mahomes' work with a new receiving corps gave him the edge. After all, the Chiefs passer has thrown for a league-leading 21 touchdowns and holds one of the top passer ratings at 109.5.
TNF player props: Looking for a similar story in Falcons-Panthers rematch
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Steelers' Watt 'glad to be back' after 7-game absence
Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt announced Friday that he'll play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. "It's been a long time coming," Watt said, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I feel very very good about the week that I've had." "I'm glad to be back,"...
Barkley: Beckham-Giants reunion 'would be a great story'
Although Odell Beckham Jr. seemingly won't be short of options when he's ready to resume his NFL career, a return to the upstart New York Giants would arguably be the most compelling move. Giants running back Saquon Barkley - who attended Beckham's 30th birthday party during his team's bye week...
Tyron Smith Rehab FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers Practice / Injury Report
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
