Enough is enough. After another huge upset in Week 9 - the Jets knocking off the Bills - we're deploying the "scared money don't make money" tactic going forward. Given the round-robin underdog moneyline parlay (RR MLP) is just one single bet - broken up into 11 pieces - there's no reason why we shouldn't be willing to fire on big home underdogs like the Jets. While we only saw one of our five underdogs win last week, what's far more irritating than the Bears losing a close one, or the Panthers losing big, is when an opportunity is missed on a big upset - or even a close call like the Titans game.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO