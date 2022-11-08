ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. NBC owns the "Sunday Night Football" package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for the second meeting of the season...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
WLWT 5

Bengals-Steelers game flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., has been flexed to 4:25 p.m. The game, originally set to air on NBC has been moved to CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers matchup will now be featured...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

49ers vs Chargers: Players to Watch in Win Streak Hope

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the LA Chargers in Sunday Night Football. In this 49ers vs Chargers matchup up, there is a lot to watch for. Both these teams have lost more games than may have been expected going into the season. Here are three San Francisco players to watch in the 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

NFL Flexes Chiefs' Week 11 Game Into Primetime Slot

The two top teams in the AFC West are being flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 11.  According to an announcement from the NFL's official twitter account this Tuesday morning, the game between the Chiefs and Chargers next Sunday will be moved to NBC's primetime slot while the Bengals vs. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

NFL Week 10 ATS picks: Cowboys beat Packers, Titans bounce back

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season features plenty of exciting matchups that will have a huge impact on the playoff races in both conferences. It's also a huge week for a couple perennial contenders. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5), Green Bay Packers (3-6) and defending Super Bowl champion Los...

Comments / 0

Community Policy