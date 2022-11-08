Read full article on original website
12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region
Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
wdrb.com
52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
WHAS 11
'I never dreamed of anything like this': Kentucky veteran wins car in annual giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky veteran received the keys to a brand new ride Thursday morning. It was part of a giveaway event from Progressive and Enterprise. Campbellsville's David Wiest was one of 110 veterans who received a car through the 10th annual Keys to Progress. The program seeks...
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid
If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
wdrb.com
Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
wymt.com
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
Fireball 'Brighter Than Full Moon' Blazes Across Kentucky Sky
NASA Meteor Watch said the fireball was "brighter than the full moon."
The Chilling Tale of An Abandoned Haunted Hospital in Kentucky
Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
Did You Know Charles Manson’s Childhood Home Is in Kentucky?
When I was a kid, I vividly remember finding a copy of the book Helter Skelter. That book, published in 1974, is a comprehensive and disturbing account of Charles Manson and his Manson Family. I vividly recall two crippling fears from my childhood. I remember watching The Exorcist when I...
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
spectrumnews1.com
Poultry farm hoping to avoid Avian Flu heading into its busiest time of the year
ERLANGER, Ky. — Raising thousands of turkeys for customers to feed their families on Thanksgiving takes a lot of hard work, and also requires that a lot of things go right. This year, that includes protecting the flock from Avian Flu. One northern Kentucky farm is preparing for its...
Be Prepared! Valuable Safety Travel Tips for Winter Driving in Kentucky
It's never too early to prepare for winter weather. When there's snow or ice, we know that we can count on crews to work around the clock to clear roads for our safety. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering some valuable tips to help us prepare for inclement weather. Find out what you need to know to ensure a safe trip.
They Told Him to Change His Name. Now Crowds Are Shouting It.
Aftab Pureval, the young mayor of Cincinnati, has Democrats reaching for some flattering comparisons.
