Kentucky State

99.5 WKDQ

12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region

Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentuckians reject Amendment #1

The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
Ash Jurberg

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
103GBF

The Chilling Tale of An Abandoned Haunted Hospital in Kentucky

Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.
MAYSVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

