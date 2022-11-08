Read full article on original website
Israel Adesanya admits Alex Pereira has “bragging rights” but claims “I know something he doesn’t” ahead of UFC 281
Israel Adesanya is admitting that Alex Pereira has ‘bragging rights’, but claims he ‘knows something’ Alex doesn’t ahead of UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place this coming Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event will feature...
Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'
Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
MMAmania.com
Sports world in shock as UFC’s Khabib surpasses Muhammad Ali on list of all-time greats
Khabib Nurmagomedov was greater than Muhammad Ali. That’s according to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who either lost his mind or graduated with a degree in Rage Clicks from the Jesse Holland School of S—tposting. Either way, “DC” is taking a beating on Twitter from outraged fights fans.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Carla Esparza on Zhang Weili before UFC 281: 'It doesn't really matter what she thinks or fears'
NEW YORK – At one point during her session with reporters Wednesday, UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza trembled. No, it wasn’t for the reason you probably are thinking. It was just a little chilly inside the room hosting UFC 281 media day. Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is...
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
Dustin Poirier says UFC 281 fight against Michael Chandler ‘a bit personal, but just business’ (video)
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will finally face off in a much-anticipated fight at UFC 281. UFC 281 has all the makings of a major showcase with plenty of big fights across the card. Even with two championships prepared for the evening, fans have their eyes on the battle between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. These two men have a reputation for action and are the perfect pairing to produce a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Poirier is coming off the longest time of his career and is ready to get back in there for what should be a fan-friendly affair.
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Sporting News
UFC 281: Expert prediction, best bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record for consecutive victories at middleweight with 13 when he aims for his sixth defense of his 185-pound championship at UFC 281 on November 12. However, his opponent will be a familiar one in the undefeated (in the octagon) Alex Pereira. Before...
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul heading back to celebrity boxing versus Andrew Tate
Jake Paul is returning to celebrity boxing after reports of a deal to fight controversial reality TV star and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate. Paul is still yet to convince boxing fans that he’s a boxer despite six victories over primarily MMA fighters. Showtime Boxing is seemingly at a crossroads regarding its deal with the ex-Disney kid star.
UFC 281 Preview: Dan Hooker – Claudio Puelles
Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 281, will be a battle in the lightweight division. Dan Hooker (21-12) moves back up to 155 pounds after a brief detour at featherweight where he will take on grappling expert Claudio Puelles (13-2). This is a must-win fight for Dan Hooker....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
UFC 281 breakdown: Can the favored Zhang Weili recapture the title from Carla Esparza?
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the co-main event for UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+. Carla...
ESPN
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Bivol keeps winning and moving up; Haney earns top 10 spot
Dmitry Bivol defended his WBA light heavyweight title with an impressive unanimous-decision victory over Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and positioned himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters currently in boxing. With the victory, Bivol moved from No. 8 to No. 7, while also creating a gap between him and fellow...
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier gives update on Cain Velasquez after posting bail: “I’m just happy for him to be back”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given an update on Cain Velasquez. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been embroiled in legal issues since February. Velasquez was arrested and later charged with attempted murder, among other charges. He allegedly chased Harry Goularte Jr. through traffic and fired his handgun at him. Instead of hitting that individual, he hit the man’s stepfather.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: ‘One-dimensional’ Alex Pereira is ‘not as smart as me in the cage’
Israel Adesanya views his next fight as his biggest yet. The story is clear ahead of UFC 281. New Zealand’s reigning middleweight kingpin Adesanya is seeking redemption after being bested on two different occasions in kickboxing against his Brazilian counterpart, Alex Pereira. For part three of their rivalry, they’ll do battle under MMA rules in the cage on the grandest stage for the most prestigious title.
Zhang Weili Not Threatened By Carla Esparza's Skills Ahead Of UFC 281: "I Don't Fear Anything From Carla Esparza"
Former UFC strawweight champion, Zhang Weili, doesn't see an area of the game where current strawweight champ, Carla Esparza, is going to cause her problems. Weili spoke with reporters at the media day for this Saturday night's UFC 281 pay-per-view event in New York City ahead of her matchup with Esparza and explained why she's comfortable wherever the pair's fight goes because she believes she's the more well-rounded of the two.
MMAmania.com
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
