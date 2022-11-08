Read full article on original website
Related
accesslifthandlers.com
Power Logistics plans European expansion
Events power rental specialist Power Logistics is to expand into the European market with the opening of a permanent base in the Republic of Ireland. The UK-based company - which provides stage power, site electrics, distribution, project management and lighting for live events - says the new location in Cork will help it support customers in Ireland and provide temporary power “efficiently and cost-effectively” to the events and entertainment industries.
accesslifthandlers.com
CMC majority acquired
A private finance company has acquired a 70% share of Italy-based spider lift specialist CMC. The majority investment by Metrika SGR will allow CMC to implement a range of development programmes, including the 12,000 square metre expansion of its current factory to incorporate new product lines, increase its spider platforms range with new models and new product families, and strengthen its presence in export markets, with improvements to the distribution network in Europe and the USA.
accesslifthandlers.com
Video: Zeppelin reveals electric equipment from Cat
German Caterpillar equipment dealer Zeppelin unveiled four new Cat electric prototype machines at this year’s Bauma event in Munich, including a fully electric 20 tonne excavator. The prototype construction machine line-up also comprised the 950 GC medium electric wheeled loader, the 301.9 electric compact excavator and the 906 electric...
accesslifthandlers.com
Lou-Tec acquires in Canada
Canadian rental company Lou-Tec has acquired Yep Location D’équipements, its second acquisition this year following the deal in June to buy Accès Location+. Founded in 1977, Yep is a based at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu in Quebec and has more than 70 employees and five branches, all in the province of Quebec.
accesslifthandlers.com
InTempo integrates with online marketplace
DOZR, the North American online marketplace for heavy construction equipment, is now integrated with InTempo’s ERP software for rental companies. The integration, which DOZR said was the first of its kind for an online marketplace, will give DOZR’s rental partners “convenient e-commerce solutions that work seamlessly with their core rental software”.
accesslifthandlers.com
Rental rates up 10% at H&E
US rental company H&E Equipment Services said its average rental rate in the third quarter of 2022 was 10.1% higher than a year ago, and up 3.2% on the second quarter. Rate increases as well as strong fleet utilisation and fleet growth saw the the company report 17.7% growth in revenues to US$324.3 million and a 55.2% increase in net profits to $38.4 million. EBITDA profits rose by 24.1% to $139.4 million.
Comments / 0