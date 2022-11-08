US rental company H&E Equipment Services said its average rental rate in the third quarter of 2022 was 10.1% higher than a year ago, and up 3.2% on the second quarter. Rate increases as well as strong fleet utilisation and fleet growth saw the the company report 17.7% growth in revenues to US$324.3 million and a 55.2% increase in net profits to $38.4 million. EBITDA profits rose by 24.1% to $139.4 million.

