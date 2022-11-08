Read full article on original website
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Candidate Quality' Tweet Goes Awry
“Good one!” one Twitter user mocked the firebrand Republican.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
After Democrats kept a crucial U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Sen. Mark Kelly defeating Republican Blake Masters, Trump scolded Mitch McConnell for not doing enough.
A night of ‘hell’: abortion activists on their ‘inhumane’ detention in DC
Three women who peacefully protested against restrictions on abortion rights in the US supreme court were mistreated and detained in “inhumane” conditions after their arrest, they say. Their experience shows unsettling treatment in a landscape where pregnant people, medical providers and others increasingly face criminalization after the Dobbs...
