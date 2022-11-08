Read full article on original website
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
WNEM
Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Benson: Voter turnout breaks record in Michigan's midterm election history
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference Wednesday, saying voter turnout from Tuesday's election is expected to break the record for the largest in Michigan's midterm election history.Benson said more than 4.3 million Michiganders voted, with 1.8 million voting absentee."I'm confident that as we go through the process when the unofficial are finalized, they will reflect that this election was the highest turnout midterm election in Michigan's history," she said. "Thousands of Republican, Democrat and Independent election clerks and workers securely checked and counted ballots all through the day and night yesterday to provide...
Michigan Democrats take control of state House, Senate in historic power shift
Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate on Tuesday, marking the first time the party secured a majority of seats in both legislative chambers in nearly 40 years. The shift is perhaps the starkest sign Michigan voters rejected the “red wave” predicted by Republicans, instead opting for Democrats...
Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results
DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
Democrats promise major changes as they win MI legislature & Governor's Office
To try to put how unique Michigan’s 2022 election is into perspective, let’s talk about Diet Coke. Diet Coke has been around long enough to be an iconic beverage.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1
(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
Whitmer defeats Dixon in Michigan gubernatorial election
Tudor Dixon worked to make the election about parents’ rights and school choice, but in the end, Michigan voters chose Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ran on her record rather than an ambitious education plan for sweeping change. The incumbent Democrat touted her accomplishments, including closing the school funding gap and tripling the number of school literacy coaches, but she faced criticism over decisions she made in 2020 around pandemic-related school closures and...
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
Results for Michigan Proposals 1, 2, & 3
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Term limits, voting rights and a constitutional right to abortion are on the ballot this Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available...
As election results roll in, here’s where Michigan’s midterms stand
With polls now closed over most of Michigan, there’s nothing to do but sit and wait for results – which state election officials warn might not be known until the following day. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close....
These Michigan House, Senate races could determine party control of the legislature
Control of the legislature is up for grabs this election. Democrats are hoping to take control of the Senate for the first time in decades as Republicans seek to keep their control over both Michigan chambers. And while ballots are still being cast – polls are not slated to close until 8 p.m. for most of Michigan – there are several races to watch as votes roll in which could serve as a good indicator to which party could control the legislature.
Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...
Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
