Newark, NJ

Exothermic Molding Honored by Union County Urban League

Paul Steck, president of Exothermic Molding in Kenilworth, was honored by the Urban League of Union County’s Employer Partner Award at the organization’s Equal Opportunity Dinner last night at Kean University. According to Crystal Orr, interim president/CEO of the Urban League, “We want to salute Exothermic for being...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s

The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
NEWARK, NJ
Kearny Bank Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Kearny Bank has appointed Matthew Lindenberg to the newly-established position of senior vice president / chief marketing officer. A Ridgewood resident, Lindenberg is responsible for leading Fairfield-based Kearny Bank’s marketing efforts, including expansion of the brand presence; contributing to retention and expansion of current banking and lending relationships; developing an integrated marketing communication strategy focusing on data-driven targeting, personalization, and marketing effectiveness measurement; and expanding media and community outreach.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Newark Symphony Hall appoints Talia L. Young as interim CEO

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey’s largest black-led arts and entertainment venue, has announced the appointment of Talia L. Young as interim CEO following the resignation of president and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird, who is stepping down next month after four years. With a background in government affairs, economic development and entrepreneurship, Young has served on the NSH board since 2014. NSH’s board, led by Chairperson fayemi shakur, is spearheading the search for a permanent CEO while working closely with Nash Laird and Young on a transition plan. 
NEWARK, NJ
NAACP, People’s Organization for Progress demand all charges be dropped against Rodwell/Spivey family

The Newark, NJ NAACP and the People’s Organization for Progress (P.O.P) are joining forces in calling for the immediate dismissal of charges by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against the Rodwell/Spivey family. The arrest from last year of four family individuals by the Newark, NJ Police Department, which actually lead to one person (Mr. Justin Rodwell) being held for more than one year in the Essex County Jail, resonates with injustice & abuse of all of their civil-right entitlements altogether.
NEWARK, NJ
Archer and United Announce First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Route in the US

Archer Aviation Inc. and United Airlines have announced their first airport-to-city center route between United’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and New York City. The Downtown Manhattan Heliport, located just above Battery Park on Pier 6, has been confirmed as the first planned takeoff and landing site as part of Archer’s broader plan to launch an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) network across the New York Metropolitan Area. The goal of Archer’s electric air taxi network is to provide passengers with safe, quick, quiet and cost-effective transportation to and from EWR.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange

Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
WEST ORANGE, NJ

