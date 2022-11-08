The Newark, NJ NAACP and the People’s Organization for Progress (P.O.P) are joining forces in calling for the immediate dismissal of charges by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against the Rodwell/Spivey family. The arrest from last year of four family individuals by the Newark, NJ Police Department, which actually lead to one person (Mr. Justin Rodwell) being held for more than one year in the Essex County Jail, resonates with injustice & abuse of all of their civil-right entitlements altogether.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO