Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Related
njbmagazine.com
Exothermic Molding Honored by Union County Urban League
Paul Steck, president of Exothermic Molding in Kenilworth, was honored by the Urban League of Union County’s Employer Partner Award at the organization’s Equal Opportunity Dinner last night at Kean University. According to Crystal Orr, interim president/CEO of the Urban League, “We want to salute Exothermic for being...
thepositivecommunity.com
A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s
The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
njbmagazine.com
Kearny Bank Appoints Chief Marketing Officer
Kearny Bank has appointed Matthew Lindenberg to the newly-established position of senior vice president / chief marketing officer. A Ridgewood resident, Lindenberg is responsible for leading Fairfield-based Kearny Bank’s marketing efforts, including expansion of the brand presence; contributing to retention and expansion of current banking and lending relationships; developing an integrated marketing communication strategy focusing on data-driven targeting, personalization, and marketing effectiveness measurement; and expanding media and community outreach.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Symphony Hall appoints Talia L. Young as interim CEO
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey’s largest black-led arts and entertainment venue, has announced the appointment of Talia L. Young as interim CEO following the resignation of president and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird, who is stepping down next month after four years. With a background in government affairs, economic development and entrepreneurship, Young has served on the NSH board since 2014. NSH’s board, led by Chairperson fayemi shakur, is spearheading the search for a permanent CEO while working closely with Nash Laird and Young on a transition plan.
‘Together We Can’ wins three out of four seats in Bayonne school board election
Once upon a time in Bayonne, an endorsement from the mayor used to help a ticket for the Board of Education go far in an election, but now it appears it didn’t mean as much in the Tuesday, November 8 election. Mayor James Davis and the current City Council...
njurbannews.com
NAACP, People’s Organization for Progress demand all charges be dropped against Rodwell/Spivey family
The Newark, NJ NAACP and the People’s Organization for Progress (P.O.P) are joining forces in calling for the immediate dismissal of charges by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against the Rodwell/Spivey family. The arrest from last year of four family individuals by the Newark, NJ Police Department, which actually lead to one person (Mr. Justin Rodwell) being held for more than one year in the Essex County Jail, resonates with injustice & abuse of all of their civil-right entitlements altogether.
rew-online.com
Kushner taps JLL to lease corporate office building in NJ’s top-performing office market
Kushner Companies, one of the Northeast’s leading privately held real estate organizations, has retained JLL as the exclusive leasing agent for 18 Columbia Tpk., a 159,058 square feet Class A office building in Florham Park, NJ. Built by Kushner in 2001 and originally designed as their headquarters, the three-story...
Mayor Fulop announces new city redevelopment community project
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced the redevelopment of a former industrial site on three acres of land in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood can finally move forward to construction. A Superior Court Judge’s ruling to dismiss a “meritless” lawsuit filed by June Jones and the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area...
njbmagazine.com
Archer and United Announce First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Route in the US
Archer Aviation Inc. and United Airlines have announced their first airport-to-city center route between United’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and New York City. The Downtown Manhattan Heliport, located just above Battery Park on Pier 6, has been confirmed as the first planned takeoff and landing site as part of Archer’s broader plan to launch an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) network across the New York Metropolitan Area. The goal of Archer’s electric air taxi network is to provide passengers with safe, quick, quiet and cost-effective transportation to and from EWR.
Newark-based artists negatively impacted by the pandemic can apply for a $1,500 "mini-grant"
The goal of the new program is the help artists who were negatively impacted by the pandemic and need a little financial boost to continue their work.
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
aarp.org
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
hudsoncountyview.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors late Hudson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Vogel at Blue Mass
The Archdiocese of Newark honored late Hudson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matthew Vogel, who died from COVID-19 at the end of last year, at their 29th Annual Blue Mass last week. The November 3rd ceremony was held in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin,...
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Education Matters’ Jersey City BOE team pulls off 3rd consecutive sweep
The “Education Matters” Jersey City Board of Education team, the slate historically backed by the local teachers union, pulled off their third consecutive sweep in today’s election. The trio of Trustee Noemi Velazquez, Christopher Tisdale, and Afaf Muhammed was able to stave off the “Change for Children”...
jerseydigs.com
Rare and Remarkable Duplex Penthouse in Jersey City’s Renowned The Beacon Hits the Market
A crown Jersey City duplex penthouse, this incredibly rare 3,200-square-foot home is situated inside the Art Deco-inspired The Beacon complex and features three private terraces spanning over 2,000 square feet. Written by Jersey Digs. A remarkable penthouse home with multiple outdoor terraces has just been listed for sale inside one...
New Jersey Globe
McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange
Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
Comments / 0