WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
Advocate
Gay Man Michael Pieciak Elected Vermont Treasurer
Vermont has elected a gay man, Michael Pieciak, as state treasurer. Pieciak, a Democrat, bested Republican H. Brooke Paige in the race to replace Beth Pearce, also a Dem, who did not seek reelection. Pieciak will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the office. He has...
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
WCAX
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, the ballot question proposed abolishing it for good. Voters approved it with 89% of the vote.
WCAX
Vermont voters make their voices heard on this Election Day
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters across our region made their voices count on this Election Day. Mail-in ballots meant fewer people at the polls, but there was still a steady stream throughout the day for the midterm election. I asked Vermont voters what issues and offices brought them out. “I...
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes apprenticeship programs during visit to Brattleboro manufacturer
National Apprenticeship Week begins Monday and Vermont Governor Phil Scott was at a manufacturing plant in Brattleboro Thursday to promote state support of apprenticeship programs. It was his first weekly press conference since his re-election to a fourth term Tuesday, but he made no mention of politics. A focus of...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Congress - See election results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Senate - See election results
VTDigger
The Biden administration’s actions that help Vermonters
— Government debt fell by $1.4 trillion — the most of any administration. — Rebuilding the economy with the most jobs. — Adding a 15% tax on billion-dollar corporations (and negotiating with other countries to do the same. Now corporations will not off- shore their profits and jobs.) —...
mynbc5.com
Women make history across our region after slate of midterm victories
MONTPELIER, Vt. — History was made across our region, as women claimed victory across multiple races, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Attorney General Charity Clark, Senator Maggie Hassan, Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Congresswoman Becca Balint. Balint’s win ended Vermont’s status as the only state never to have...
Addison Independent
ANWSD, Mt. Abe merger rejected by nine towns
ADDISON COUNTY — Voters in the nine towns making up the Addison Northwest and Mount Abraham Unified school districts on Tuesday voted 4,282-1,886 to oppose the merger of the two entities as a way to combat declining enrollment and rising overhead costs. ANWSD serves the towns of Vergennes, Ferrisburgh,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Lieutenant Governor's race: See results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont residents will head to the polls on Election Day to cast their ballot for the state's next lieutenant governor in a race between David Zuckerman and Sen. Joe Benning. This year, former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman (D-VT) is running to take back his old job...
mynbc5.com
Re-elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott faces Democratic majority in upcoming session
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters re-elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to a fourth term on Tuesday, after Scott defeated his Democratic challenger by a landslide of nearly 50 percentage points. However, Democratic lawmakers picked up more seats in the incoming legislature, a move that is bound to make things difficult...
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
mynbc5.com
Voters say no to Addison County school district merger
ADDISON COUNTY, Vt. — Voters in Addison County rejected a proposal to merge two school districts on Election Day. An overwhelming majority of residents voted no to the proposed merger for schools in the Mont Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District to merge. The proposed merger...
WCAX
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress. Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”. “What’s...
Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer
Pieciak is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to lead the office, which oversees the state’s investments, manages its debt and cash flow, issues bonds and administers three public pension systems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer.
