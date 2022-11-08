Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 11-13
This weekend is a great time to celebrate movies, music, dance, cultural heritage and chocolate in Pittsburgh. The Three Rivers Film Festival continues through Nov. 16, featuring 18 independent feature films not showing elsewhere. Films are screening at the Harris Theater downtown and The Tull Family Theater in Sewickley. There...
cranberryeagle.com
German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend
HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Bingos, craft shows, turkey dinner, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
kidsburgh.org
11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from free family photos to a Double Dutch show
Photo above courtesy of Assemble. We here at Kidsburgh hope you got a chance to get outside during the beautiful and unexpected November weather earlier this week. There are so many fun things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, both indoors and outdoors. Don’t forget to check out the new Moonshot Museum or pop into one of these local independent booksellers.
macaronikid.com
🎅 Light Up Nights in Westmoreland County
I seriously love Christmas, and I feel like I say, "this is my favorite tradition" A LOT - but light up night is one of my top contenders. There's nothing like seeing a giant tree light up for the first time to kick off the season and the look of joy on wonderment on your kid's face. I've compiled this list of light-up nights in North Huntingdon, Greensburg, Ligonier, and more.
Model train groups, vendors roll through Monroeville Convention Center for fall show
Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show rolled through the Monroeville earlier this month. It is one of the largest gatherings of model train enthusiasts and sets up shop three times a year at the municipality’s convention center at 209 Mall Blvd. About 6,000 people were estimated to have walked through the doors Nov. 5-6.
Kennywood to debut mysterious new 'intergalactic' attraction
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- Kennywood is preparing for something new and exciting.What exactly is happening remains a secret, but the park has been posting clues to their Facebook feed. They call it "intergalactic news" and said, "The invasion has begun."It may already be too late for Kenny Kangaroo though. It seems he's been abducted as part of this intergalactic announcement, according to the park's Facebook messages.They call it Battle for the 'Burgh and it's coming to the park in 2023.KDKA's David Highfield called the park, and while they were not very forthcoming, they did say this new attraction will be "the first of its kind in the United States."The big announcement is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15.
butlerradio.com
Veterans Day Parade Canceled
The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
Community comes together to find missing grandmother in Aspinwall
ASPINWALL, Pa. — “It’s unreal. It’s terrifying to think of her out there right now,” said Amy Ruane. She’s one of dozens of neighbors in Aspinwall who jumped into action to find Kathy Gass. “People have been driving around looking in the places that...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Houdini
It’s not an illusion – it’s Houdini! This handsome guy was surrendered to Animal Friends when his owner could no longer care for him. He is an independent, playful cat who would enjoy a home that understands he has a lot of energy – even at this age. He doesn’t always care to be held as he would rather play. Houdini is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
Penn Hills residents feeling unsafe as road dumping continues
PENN HILLS — Residents on School Street in Penn Hills say they’re sick of all the garbage littered all over the sides of the street. The garbage includes shopping carts, hundreds of cans, a trailer, an old desk, chairs and a bedframe. “You about name it, we’ve seen...
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
Pitt News
Local vintage resellers take over social media
With the pop-up market season coming to a close, vintage resellers are increasingly using social media to spread the word about their handpicked collection of stylish, uncommon pieces. Logan McKito, a sophomore undeclared major, started Mickey’s Vintage, an Instagram account dedicated to selling vintage clothing to Pitt students, in 2019....
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
New public works facility won't be ready to help Pittsburgh's South Hills neighborhoods this winter
Residents in Pittsburgh’s South Hills neighborhoods might not be wishing for a white Christmas this year. A Department of Public Works facility that was supposed to bring snow plows, salt and other supplies to the district won’t be built this winter, Councilman Anthony Coghill said. Coghill represents Pittsburgh...
