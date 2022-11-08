Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Flags Across the Bridge today for Veterans Day
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Veterans Day today (Nov. 11, 2022). However, the flags may not be posted due to inclement weather or high winds. Shel’s Gas Stop is...
City of Pierre’s Wagoner, Hericks complete utility leadership course
Jacob Wagoner, Pierre Wastewater Superintendent, and Nick Hericks, Pierre Street Superintendent, were among 18 utility professionals to earn his leadership certification as part of the LEAD Course, a workshop presented by Missouri River Energy Services. The LEAD Course stands for leadership, excellence and development. It is a high-level leadership training...
Hughes County approves five-year service contract with AMR
The Hughes County Commission has approved a five-year ambulance service contract with current provider AMR. Under the new agreement, Hughes County will pay 36% of the $415,000 contract for 2023 which totals $149,400. Fort Pierre has already approved its new contract for 13% of the annual cost or $53,950 in...
Capital Area United Way expands Imagination Library eligibility to Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties
Capital Area United Way is adding six counties to its Imagination Library eligibility area. It’s already available to children under the age of 5 years in Hughes and Stanley counties and now those in Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties also have access to the books. CAUW...
SD Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next month
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy...
Stanley County students attend HOSA leadership and officer training
Ms. Volmer took the Stanley County HOSA (Future Health Professionals) officers to the 2022 Fall Leadership/Officer Training in Huron Monday (Nov. 7, 2022). The morning session included leadership training with approximately 75 other HOSA students. After lunch, students rotated through four hands-on stations involving Stop the Bleed/Clinical Skills/Trauma Assessment; Dental Science where they learned to make an Alginate impression; Sports Medicine learning to tape an ankle and lastly clinical nursing learning how to give an intramuscular injection.
Governors Stop Brandon Valley, Return To State Volleyball
PIERRE – Again, it wasn’t easy over Brandon Valley, but again, it was a win to send the Governors back to state volleyball. Pierre defeated Brandon Valley Friday 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 to win the AA SoDak 16 volleyball match at the Riggs High Gym. Pierre (16-5) also swept...
