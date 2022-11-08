ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole's arrival

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhlSB_0j3IQOEW00

Broward officials update Tropical Storm Nicole status 07:32

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tropical Storm Nicole has shifted a little further to the north and Broward is now out of the 'cone of uncertainty.

However, the county is still under a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch, so residents can not let their guard down.

The weather is expected to worsen beginning Wednesday morning and intensify in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service said residents can expect to see higher than normal tides, concurrent with King Tides, gusty winds, and possible tornadic activity, possible storm surge, heavy rainfall, and some flooding in coastal and low-lying areas.

Mayor Michael Udine said the county declared a local state of emergency that went into effect at noon on Tuesday. He said they are encouraged by the current forecast and the latest shift north. He added at this time, they would not be issuing any evacuation orders and will continue to monitor the storm.

The US Coast Guard has issued an order for bridges in Broward, that began the lockdown position at 10 a.m. on the north and south borders, gradually moving their way to central Broward. Lockdowns are expected to occur in the downtown Fort Lauderdale area by 3 p.m.

The county's Emergency Operations Center went to a level 2, partial activation at 8 a.m.

Udine said county agencies have been "engaged in preparing infrastructure, alerting staff, aligning resources for a potential escalation in response."

Broward County Transit, paratransit, and community shuttles will run on a normal schedule unless the county experiences sustained tropical force storm winds.

The decision about whether schools would close has yet to be made.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is fully operational. If travelers have questions about upcoming flights they should contact their airline.

Port Everglades has been placed into port condition Yankee, which means it's expected to see gale-force winds within 24 hours. Waterside operations and inbound trucks will continue until 2 p.m., or sooner if conditions change. Outbound container trucks will continue throughout the day. Udine said the port has eight to 11 days of fuel in reserve and currently two ships offloading fuel if necessary.

There have been some county park closures.

Udine said the county's public work crews have been insuring roadways are cleared of debris that can block the storm drains. They've also been lowering canal and lake levels to deal with anticipated rainfall.

Residents with questions can call 311 or (954) 831-4000 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Comments / 4

Related
rtands.com

Florida Department of Transportation Will Contribute Funding to Commuter Rail Line

The Florida DOT announced it will help fund a new commuter line between Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. In a letter posted on the FDOT Twitter site, the agency told Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero that Florida will commit state funds for capital improvements on the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South project which, the department said, “will continue our support of this key re-initiative towards enhanced regional mobility.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida coastal shops back in business after Nicole

FORT LAUDERDALE - As storm surge from Hurricane Nicole came onto shore, many coastal shop owners and businesses wondered what the aftermath would be like as the sun came up Thursday morning. CBS4 talked with one chocolate shop owner who was stressed seeing what happened following Hurricane Ian. "I was feeling a little nervous when the hurricane wasn't going north and it was still coming west. I mean people in Fort Myers really got hit hard and I didn't want it to happen here," Jan Lendi, owner of Jan's Homemade Candies. For over 20 years, Lendi...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
iheart.com

Tropical Storm Nicole Briefing Summary 11-8-2022

The following is an unedited release from Palm Beach County. County Mayor Robert Weinroth gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Joining him were Vice-Mayor Gregg Weiss, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner Maria Sachs, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, PBC Schools Superintendent Mike Burke and Department of Health Director Alina Alonso.
wflx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide. Here...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward public schools closed Wednesday due to Nicole

MIAMI -  Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools announced Tuesday that their schools will be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole and its potential impacts.BCPS Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright announced all District schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 9. Also, all school-related activities, field trips and night classes are also canceled. Officials said that additionally, the School Board Meeting and Public Hearing (PBA Impasse Hearing) scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, have been rescheduled for Monday, November 14. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Schools of the Archdiocese of Miami in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties will remain open on Wednesday.  Schools will be closed in Palm Beach County on Wednesday and Thursday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy