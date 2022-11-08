Broward declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole's arrival

Broward officials update Tropical Storm Nicole status 07:32

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tropical Storm Nicole has shifted a little further to the north and Broward is now out of the 'cone of uncertainty.

However, the county is still under a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch, so residents can not let their guard down.

The weather is expected to worsen beginning Wednesday morning and intensify in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service said residents can expect to see higher than normal tides, concurrent with King Tides, gusty winds, and possible tornadic activity, possible storm surge, heavy rainfall, and some flooding in coastal and low-lying areas.

Mayor Michael Udine said the county declared a local state of emergency that went into effect at noon on Tuesday. He said they are encouraged by the current forecast and the latest shift north. He added at this time, they would not be issuing any evacuation orders and will continue to monitor the storm.

The US Coast Guard has issued an order for bridges in Broward, that began the lockdown position at 10 a.m. on the north and south borders, gradually moving their way to central Broward. Lockdowns are expected to occur in the downtown Fort Lauderdale area by 3 p.m.

The county's Emergency Operations Center went to a level 2, partial activation at 8 a.m.

Udine said county agencies have been "engaged in preparing infrastructure, alerting staff, aligning resources for a potential escalation in response."

Broward County Transit, paratransit, and community shuttles will run on a normal schedule unless the county experiences sustained tropical force storm winds.

The decision about whether schools would close has yet to be made.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is fully operational. If travelers have questions about upcoming flights they should contact their airline.

Port Everglades has been placed into port condition Yankee, which means it's expected to see gale-force winds within 24 hours. Waterside operations and inbound trucks will continue until 2 p.m., or sooner if conditions change. Outbound container trucks will continue throughout the day. Udine said the port has eight to 11 days of fuel in reserve and currently two ships offloading fuel if necessary.

There have been some county park closures.

Udine said the county's public work crews have been insuring roadways are cleared of debris that can block the storm drains. They've also been lowering canal and lake levels to deal with anticipated rainfall.

Residents with questions can call 311 or (954) 831-4000 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.