Newspapers will be a day late

 2 days ago

Because of an issue with delivery, the Nov. 8 issue of the Daily Jefferson County Union will not arrive in mailboxes until Nov 9.

We sincerely apologize for this interruption and encourage subscribers to access their subscriptions online, at dailyunion.com. Our e-edition is a printed replica of the newspaper and is available now.

If you have not activated your online subscription -- which comes free with a newspaper subscription -- please visit our website with your subscriber number and log in or create an account at https://www.dailyunion.com/users/admin .

If you do not know your subscriber number or have questions or need other help with accessing your subscription, please call 920-390-6040 and press 1 when you reach the prompt.

Thank you for your patience.

Also, please note that because it is a postal holiday, there will be no delivery of the Daily Union on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

