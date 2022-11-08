LSU was trending in the right direction for five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) cornerback Desmond Ricks before the Alabama game. After the huge win, the interest between the Tigers and Ricks skyrocketed. LSU is now an 85% favorite to land the No. 12 player in the country and the No. 2 overall cornerback in the 2023 class.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO