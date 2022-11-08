ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn basketball notes & quotes: Tigers looking for better shooting

AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn’s most experienced player, Allen Flanigan, was asked what area his team needs to improve from game one to game two and the senior didn’t hesitate to mention three-point shooting. Considering how the Tigers struggled from distance in their 70-52 victory over George Mason University, the answer makes perfect sense.
Tennessee basketball signs four players during early signing period

Tennessee basketball signed four players from the class of 2023 on Wednesday, the program announced through social media during the first day of the early signing period. The Vols announced the signings of four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione, four-star center JP Estrella, four-star combo guard Cameron Carr and three-star power forward Cade Phillips. Tennessee's class currently ranks No. 8 nationally in 247Sports' team rankings and is ranked No. 2 in the SEC, trailing only Kentucky.
