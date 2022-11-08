Read full article on original website
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City
The McMahon era begins tonight in the PMAC with the Tigers looking to start things off on the right foot.
Kentucky needs to perform well against Vanderbilt in a huge recruiting weekend | Preps to Pros
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discuss how Kentucky must put together a good performance against Vanderbilt.
'Why Not Mizzou?': Missouri 'Building Something Really Special' Says Tigers Coach Blake Baker
Blake Baker discussed his contract extension and the belief he has in what the Tigers are building.
Drinkwitz discusses Vols, Missouri's improvement on SEC teleconference
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz appeared on the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest on his team and preview the Tigers’ game at Tennessee. The fifth-ranked Vols, coming off their first loss of the season, will play host to Missouri in their home finale Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Missouri QB Brady Cook comments on handling crowd noise at Neyland Stadium against Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to host the Missouri Tigers this weekend in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is looking to get back on track after their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend. The Vols’ matchup against Missouri is slated for a noon start. Typically, noon crowds aren’t quite...
LSU the favorite to land five-star cornerback after visit for Alabama game
LSU was trending in the right direction for five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) cornerback Desmond Ricks before the Alabama game. After the huge win, the interest between the Tigers and Ricks skyrocketed. LSU is now an 85% favorite to land the No. 12 player in the country and the No. 2 overall cornerback in the 2023 class.
247Sports
Auburn basketball notes & quotes: Tigers looking for better shooting
AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn’s most experienced player, Allen Flanigan, was asked what area his team needs to improve from game one to game two and the senior didn’t hesitate to mention three-point shooting. Considering how the Tigers struggled from distance in their 70-52 victory over George Mason University, the answer makes perfect sense.
Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Explains How Tigers Can Overcome ‘Most Challenging’ Environment at Tennessee
Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz isn’t underestimating the opposing crowd he and his team will be up against on Saturday.
Tennessee basketball signs four players during early signing period
Tennessee basketball signed four players from the class of 2023 on Wednesday, the program announced through social media during the first day of the early signing period. The Vols announced the signings of four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione, four-star center JP Estrella, four-star combo guard Cameron Carr and three-star power forward Cade Phillips. Tennessee's class currently ranks No. 8 nationally in 247Sports' team rankings and is ranked No. 2 in the SEC, trailing only Kentucky.
Conferences Want to Crack Down On Fans Storming Football Fields
Conferences require schools to pay a fine when their fans storm the field as part of a post-game celebration. But that doesn’t seem to be much of a deterrent these days — just ask Kansas, LSU, and Tennessee, who all pulled off major upsets in recent weeks. Now,...
Three Arkansas Players to Watch Against No. 7 LSU
Tigers' defense must monitor the dynamic run game the Razorbacks attain, lethal linebacker unit.
Tigers Steady in SEC Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 10 of the 2022 season.
