Michael Jordan’s Mega Mansion Remains For Sale In Illinois – Why?
No one wants to "Be Like Mike" and buy his almost $15 million mega-mansion. The house has been on the market for 1790 days (and counting) and is listed at just under $15 million at $14,855,000 according to realtor.com. The house has everything, and at that price, you would hope it would have everything. A 14-car garage, 9 bedrooms, 15+ bathrooms, and of course, an indoor basketball court. Take a peak for yourself.
World’s Largest Toy Collection is More than 1,000,000 in Missouri
When Missouri does something, it often does it big. No, I mean BIG. That's the case for toys. Did you know the world's largest toy collection counts more than a million and it's located in two buildings in Missouri?. Only In Your State referred to this unique Missouri place as...
Yes, You Can Have a Pet Monkey in Missouri, But Not Illinois
It's a good habit to not immediately believe what you see on the internet. That's especially true if you're considering having a pet monkey. One site says that it's legal in Missouri, but I figured it was wrong. It turns out that I was the one who was wrong. I...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land in Illinois?
It may come as a surprise to you as to who (or what) owns the most land in Illinois, and now I was a little surprised. Owning roughly 38,000 acres of land The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, is the biggest land owner in Illinois. Not a billionaire, or big investors or a celebrity like you would think, but a church. You have to wonder how much land a church needs but with the temples they build I guess you would need some major land to make those grand temples like the one in Nauvoo, Illinois. In total there are about 118 congregations in Illinois.
5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois
The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
Missouri’s Gravity Hill Where You’ll Mysteriously Coast Backwards
There might be something scientific to explain this phenomenon, but I have yet to hear it. It's a place in Missouri known as Gravity Hill where your vehicle will mysteriously coast backwards...uphill. I've visited the legend of Gravity Hill near Freeman, Missouri before, but there's a new video (or at...
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses
There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
Check Out the View from Taum Sauk, the Highest Point in Missouri
Most people that haven't been to Missouri don't think of mountains when they imagine what it's like. Perhaps that should change as there are multiple videos that show how pretty it is from Taum Sauk, the highest point in Missouri. I could make an argument that the hike up Taum...
Watch a Missouri Bowhunter Get THIS Close to a Curious Black Bear
Would I like to see a bear in the wild? Sure. Would I like to get as close as this Missouri bowhunter did to a curious black bear? Not a chance. This fun Missouri bowhunting moment was shared by the Hit the mark YouTube channel. Somehow I missed it when they first dropped it last September. Here's how they described this close encounter of the bear kind:
See Why This is One of the Highest-Rated Hikes in Missouri
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Missouri Voters Legalize Marijuana Use – Here’s What it Means
Missouri voters decided on Tuesday, November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana use. Here are the details of exactly what that means. As multiple media outlets have reported today, recreational marijuana use is now legal in Missouri. KSDK in St. Louis reported that the latest numbers show Amendment 3 passed with 53% of the voters (1,089,326) saying to approve the measure with 47% (961,909) saying no.
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
