ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arizona election: Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key races

Maricopa County, Arizona voting machines: Officials say 'no voters were turned away'. Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day. Board chairman Bill Gates speaks with LiveNOW about the issue, and solution.
ARIZONA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages

LAKE MARY, Fla. - More than 70,000 power outages were reported on Thursday as Nicole made landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical storm. Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida. Florida Power...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 11, 2022

Nicole has moved away from Florida and its influence over our weather is waning. A few feeder bands may pass through the region into Friday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
CERRITOS, CA
fox35orlando.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...

Comments / 0

Community Policy