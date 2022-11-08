ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming’s Zach Watts seeks fourth Border War victory

LARAMIE -- Zach Watts' first collegiate football game took place less than 16 miles from his hometown. Nico Evans rushed for a team-high 176 yards that night. Quarterback Sean Chambers, who was also starting his first game in a Wyoming uniform, added 101 more on the ground and an additional 116 through the air in the Cowboys' initial visit to Canvas Stadium.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie’s Chavez, Ruckman, and Tyser Sign for College Sports

Three Laramie High School students signed up to take their talents to compete in collegiate athletics on Wednesday night. Seniors Kailyn Ruckman, Taylor Tyser, and Brandon Chavez were part of the Fall NLI Signing Ceremony at LHS. Ruckman signed for softball at Phoenix College in Arizona. Tyser signed with Western...
LARAMIE, WY
Here’s What Laramie Said They Like To Do In Winter

Laramie's winter is a long one, no doubt. But we're lucky (debatable) that we're in Wyoming, and there are so many things to do, in any season! Whether it be summer or winter recreation, Laramie won't disappoint as it is the perfect winter wonderland. So, we asked Laramie what are...
LARAMIE, WY
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
WYOMING STATE
This Weekend In Laramie: It’s NOVEMBER

We're down to the last 2 months of 2022. How are we feeling so far? Did any of the New Year's Resolutions ever got done? Or has that been pushed to 2023? As we are going into winter, I hope no one's getting ready to hibernate. Despite the weather, Laramie still has a few fun things for us to enjoy.
LARAMIE, WY
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds

In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
WYOMING STATE
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores

Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
LARAMIE, WY
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground

In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
CASPER, WY
Laramie, WY
