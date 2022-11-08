ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Shore News Network

Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty

BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Peekskill Man Charged With Killing Stepfather, Lighting Relative's Home On Fire: DA

A man from Northern Westchester is charged with fatally stabbing his stepfather before lighting a relative's home on fire. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 12:30 a.m., 30-year-old Shane Gilleo of Peekskill is accused of stabbing 48-year-old Edward Reeves numerous times with a knife at a residence in Peekskill on North James Street, according to a release by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday, Nov. 10.
PEEKSKILL, NY

