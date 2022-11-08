Read full article on original website
Newburgh firefighter hit by car while putting out fire
A Town of Newburgh firefighter is expected to be okay after being hit by a car while trying to put out a brush fire Thursday.
At least 2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Highland Mills crash
State police say two drivers in a head-on collision Thursday in Orange County have died.
Volunteer firefighter hit by a vehicle while battling flames in Newburgh
Police say the firefighter was struck by a vehicle while on the scene, and had to be flown out to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
SUV crashes into busy restaurant in Westchester County, workers, customers narrowly escape unharmed
The restaurant was filled with customers at the time.
New Milford police find car in deadly hit-and-run; fundraising effort underway for victim’s family
New Milford police have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash this week and told News 12 they have a person of interest. It comes as friends of the victim, Galo Rafael Guaman, prepare to say goodbye to him.
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Decades Old Orange County Restaurant Updates Patrons Following Structural Fire
There are some great Italian restaurants all over the Hudson Valley area, including Orange County. One that has been serving folks in Montgomery recently had to close its doors. "Best Family Italian in the Montgomery area!" reads the official website for Carmela's Restaurant. The popular establishment has been serving the...
Police: Newburgh man dies in house fire
A Newburgh man died in a house fire on Babes Lane Tuesday, according to a release from the Town of Newburgh Police Department.
Brush fires surge in Orange County due to dry and windy conditions
Fire officials say fames broke out around 1:15 p.m. in Osseo Park, near Lakes Road, in the Town of Monroe.
Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty
BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
Police: Ex-Con, 73, From Hudson Jailed For Assaulting Bergen Group Home Resident With Cane
A 73-year-old Hudson County woman with a lengthy criminal history whacked a resident at a Bergen County home for people with disabilities with a wooden cane during a fight that got physical, authorities charged. Frieda McPherson of Jersey City has had dozens of charges brought against her over nearly three...
Peekskill Man Charged With Killing Stepfather, Lighting Relative's Home On Fire: DA
A man from Northern Westchester is charged with fatally stabbing his stepfather before lighting a relative's home on fire. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 12:30 a.m., 30-year-old Shane Gilleo of Peekskill is accused of stabbing 48-year-old Edward Reeves numerous times with a knife at a residence in Peekskill on North James Street, according to a release by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Police: Peekskill shooting victim was targeted
The shooting happened on Central Avenue, not even a full block way from the police station.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Victims come forward in alleged check washing scheme at Merrick Post Office
News 12 first reported about the issue Thursday after a man said his check was stolen after he dropped it into the mailbox on Fisher Avenue.
14-year-old boy seriously hurt in ATV Stony Point accident
That accident happened in the area of Cedar Flats Road.
Authorities: 3 killed in Highland Mills crash
Woodbury police say a box truck and passenger van full of workers crashed on Route 32 in Highland Mills just after 9 a.m.
Police: Man arrested for having loaded gun, drugs in car during traffic stop in Elmont
According to police, the incident happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Peekskill police probe shooting near police headquarters
Witnesses say someone was shot on Central Avenue.
