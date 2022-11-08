ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Fox17

Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Local Voters React to the Passing of Abortion Proposal

Voters decided the fate of three statewide proposals, and while all three of them passed, the one many had their eye on was Proposal Three. State Proposal Three aims to protect abortion access in Michigan as it was under Roe vs. Wade. It received the most signatures of any petition in the state to get on the ballot, and in Grand Traverse County, 57% of voters voted yes.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
STANDISH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Shots fired in Alcona County; public asked to avoid area

ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Alcona County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Black River Road and Roe Road in Caledonia Township, after a complaint of shots fired. In a press release, the sheriff's office described this as an "ongoing critical incident." "We believe...
ALCONA COUNTY, MI

