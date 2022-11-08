Read full article on original website
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
Dream home sits on Michigan’s Caribbean-turquoise Torch Lake on market for $3.7M
BELLAIRE, MI - Someone’s future dream home is sitting right on the lake known as Michigan’s little slice of the Caribbean. This home on Torch Lake is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a property for sale every Wednesday. Located at 3778 Torch Lake...
Local Voters React to the Passing of Abortion Proposal
Voters decided the fate of three statewide proposals, and while all three of them passed, the one many had their eye on was Proposal Three. State Proposal Three aims to protect abortion access in Michigan as it was under Roe vs. Wade. It received the most signatures of any petition in the state to get on the ballot, and in Grand Traverse County, 57% of voters voted yes.
UpNorthLive.com
AP: Betsy Coffia wins election for State House District 103
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Associated Press is reporting Betsy Coffia has won the race for the State House for District 103. AP reported Coffia received 27,805 votes against incumbent Jack O’Malley’s 27,040, a difference of 765.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
UpNorthLive.com
Shots fired in Alcona County; public asked to avoid area
ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Alcona County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Black River Road and Roe Road in Caledonia Township, after a complaint of shots fired. In a press release, the sheriff's office described this as an "ongoing critical incident." "We believe...
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
